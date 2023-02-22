Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Samuel Beckett's HAPPY DAYS To Be Presented For Limited Engagement at City Lit Theater This Spring

Samuel Beckett's HAPPY DAYS To Be Presented For Limited Engagement at City Lit Theater This Spring

Beckett's critically acclaimed tragicomedy centers on Winnie, a woman who is trapped in a large mound which is slowly consuming her.

Feb. 22, 2023  

A limited engagement of Samuel Beckett's absurdist masterpiece "Happy Days" will be presented by KB Productions March 17-April 2 at City Lit Theater. Directed and designed by Jon Dambacher, the production features a scenic installation made of exclusively recycled materials and stars Kayla Boye in one of modern drama's most challenging female roles. The press opening is Friday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m.

Beckett's critically acclaimed tragicomedy centers on Winnie, a woman who is trapped in a large mound which is slowly consuming her. While a relentless sun burns above, Winnie will not budge until some change occurs, buoyed by a determined spirit of optimism in the face of oblivion.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are now on sale for $30 and must be purchased online in advance at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2226493®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fhappydayschi.com%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

ABOUT KAYLA BOYE, actor/producer


Kayla Boye (Winnie) has previously appeared in productions with Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Drury Lane Theatre, Porchlight Music Theatre, Mercury Theater Chicago, Music Theater Works, BrightSide Theatre, Citadel Theatre, Fireside Theatre, Capital City Theatre, Bigfork Summer Playhouse, The Huron Playhouse, and The Youngstown Playhouse. She has an affinity for new stagings of classic works and explorations of the contrast between the neatness of mid-century ideals and the comparative chaos of the contemporary world. She is the creator of "Call Me Elizabeth," a one-woman show about the early life of Elizabeth Taylor. The play continues to tour nationally since its live world premiere in the 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival at the Zephyr Theatre in Los Angeles. The piece premiered virtually during the pandemic via Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Broadway On Demand, SaltboxTV, 7Arts, The Youngstown Playhouse, and Porchlight Music Theatre. Presentations have been awarded grants from Illinois Arts Council and the Arts Midwest Touring Fund. For Hollis. www.kaylaboye.com

ABOUT JON DAMBACHER director/production designer

Jon Dambacher (director and production designer) is a Chicago-based theatre director and artist. Theatre highlights include three West Coast tours of presenting plays for elementary and high school students, serving as Artistic Director in a rural California gold-mining town, an all-inmate production of Beckett's "Waiting for Godot," two Eric Bogosian premieres ("SubUrbia" and "Pounding Nails in the Floor With My Forehead"), premieres of Neil LaBute and Yasmina Reza plays, as well as a regional premiere of Eugene O'Neill's "Hughie." In Los Angeles, he wrote, financed, produced and directed three feature films, a television pilot, and worked for CBS and The Food Network. As a writer, Jon has had a modest stack of books and articles, (biography, fiction, and nonfiction), published on a variety of cultural subjects. He was honored to be on a short list included in the Design Museum of Chicago's exhibit "Setting The Stage: Objects of Chicago Theatre" featuring a sculpture he built for a production of "Below The Belt" he directed. Past work has taken Jon to Vienna, Washington D.C., and he has served as a guest lecturer at UCLA and the prestigious Criterion Collection. He owns and operates a small publishing label, A Jabber Publication, specializing in emerging authors of sub-genre non-fiction, poetry, photography, and art books.

ABOUT SAMUEL BECKETT, playwright


Samuel Beckett (1906-1989) is widely recognized as one of the greatest dramatists of the 20th century. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1969. Beckett is most renowned for his play "Waiting for Godot," which launched his career in theatre. He then went on to write numerous successful full-length plays, including "Endgame" in 1957, "Krapp's Last Tape" in 1958, and "Happy Days" in 1960. Beckett received his first commission for radio from the BBC in 1956 for "All That Fall." This was followed by a further five plays for radio, including "Embers," "Words and Music" and "Cascando." Like no other dramatist before him, Beckett's works capture the pathos and ironies of modern life yet still maintain his faith in man's capacity for compassion and survival, no matter how absurd his environment may have become.




Kenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts Photo
Kenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts
An evening with “The Gambler” starring Justin Sullivan comes to Raue Center March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. America’s #1 Tribute to legendary Kenny Rogers features all your favorites including   “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town”, “She Believes In Me”, “The Gambler”, “Coward Of The County”, and so many more!
Van Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next Month Photo
Van Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next Month
Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute to Van Morrison,  “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” hits the stage at 8 p.m. on March 17, 2023.
Cast Announced For Filament Theatres World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE! Photo
Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!
Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) – nationally recognized as a pioneer in 'anti-adultist' theater-making and creating work for, and with, young audiences – announces the world premiere of the youth-curated, 'choose-your-own-adventure' inspired production, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!, opening March 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look At URINETOWN The Musical At Natural Talent Productions Photo
Photos: First Look At URINETOWN The Musical At Natural Talent Productions
First look photos! Natural Talent Productions presents the cult musical comedy, Urinetown!

More Hot Stories For You


The Second City Announces Recipients of The Inaugural Victor Wong Fellowship For AAPI Voices In Comedy The Second City Announces Recipients of The Inaugural Victor Wong Fellowship For AAPI Voices In Comedy 
February 22, 2023

Legendary Chicago comedy institution The Second City is thrilled to announce the inaugural recipients for the 2023 Victor Wong Fellowship for Asian American Pacific Islander Voices in Comedy. Named after The Second City's first Asian American performer and funded by Peng Zhao, CEO of Citadel Securities, and his wife, Cherry Chen, the fellowship will support the professional training and development of a cohort of actors and music directors. 
Kenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The ArtsKenny Rogers Tribute, An Evening with the Gambler, Comes to the Raue Center For The Arts
February 22, 2023

An evening with “The Gambler” starring Justin Sullivan comes to Raue Center March 11, 2023 at 8 p.m. America’s #1 Tribute to legendary Kenny Rogers features all your favorites including   “Ruby, Don’t Take Your Love To Town”, “She Believes In Me”, “The Gambler”, “Coward Of The County”, and so many more!
Van Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next MonthVan Morrison Tribute Comes to the Raue Center Next Month
February 22, 2023

Raue Center For The Arts welcomes Billboard-topping artist Derrick Procell for an unforgettable tribute to Van Morrison,  “An Irish Heartbeat: A Musical Tribute to Van Morrison” hits the stage at 8 p.m. on March 17, 2023.
Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!Cast Announced For Filament Theatre's World Premiere Of THINK FAST, JORDAN CHASE!
February 21, 2023

Chicago's Filament Theatre (4041 N. Milwaukee Avenue in Portage Park) – nationally recognized as a pioneer in 'anti-adultist' theater-making and creating work for, and with, young audiences – announces the world premiere of the youth-curated, 'choose-your-own-adventure' inspired production, Think Fast, Jordan Chase!, opening March 18, 2023.
Photos: First Look At URINETOWN The Musical At Natural Talent ProductionsPhotos: First Look At URINETOWN The Musical At Natural Talent Productions
February 21, 2023

First look photos! Natural Talent Productions presents the cult musical comedy, Urinetown!
share