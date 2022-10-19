SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER to Play the Marriott Theatre in December

In SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder, the talented, joyful, and generous McGaha sheds a personal light upon the miraculous life of one of America's greatest singer/songwriters, with a set that includes Wonder's Christmas songs along with some of his greatest hits. Songs include "Someday At Christmas," "My Cherie Amour," "That's What Christmas Means To Me," "For Once in My Life," "Ave Maria," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."



Tickets are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

2023 CONCERTS ANNOUNCED

Additionally, Marriott Theatre has announced its schedule of concerts for 2023. The concerts, to be produced by Artists Lounge Live, are I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: Katie Deal SINGS Dolly Parton (April 1 and 2), BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: John Michael Dias SINGS Neil Sedaka (September 11 and 12), and JINGLE BELL ROCK WITH Michael Ingersoll AND Christopher Kale Jones (December 4 and 5). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 concerts at www.MarriottTheatre.com.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Show Title: SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder

Show type: Concert (PG)

Dates:

Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm

Tuesday, December 13 at 1:00 pm

Location:

MARRIOTT THEATRE, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Tickets:

$55.00 (not including taxes and fees)

Box Office:

847-634-0200

Website:

