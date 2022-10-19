Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER to Play the Marriott Theatre in December

SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS STEVIE WONDER to Play the Marriott Theatre in December

Songs include "Someday At Christmas," "My Cherie Amour," "That's What Christmas Means To Me," and more.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 19, 2022  

In SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder, the talented, joyful, and generous McGaha sheds a personal light upon the miraculous life of one of America's greatest singer/songwriters, with a set that includes Wonder's Christmas songs along with some of his greatest hits. Songs include "Someday At Christmas," "My Cherie Amour," "That's What Christmas Means To Me," "For Once in My Life," "Ave Maria," and "I Just Called to Say I Love You."


Tickets are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

2023 CONCERTS ANNOUNCED

Additionally, Marriott Theatre has announced its schedule of concerts for 2023. The concerts, to be produced by Artists Lounge Live, are I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU: Katie Deal SINGS Dolly Parton (April 1 and 2), BREAKING UP IS HARD TO DO: John Michael Dias SINGS Neil Sedaka (September 11 and 12), and JINGLE BELL ROCK WITH Michael Ingersoll AND Christopher Kale Jones (December 4 and 5). Tickets are now on sale for all 2023 concerts at www.MarriottTheatre.com.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Show Title: SOMEDAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN - MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder
Show type: Concert (PG)
Dates:
Monday, December 12 at 7:30 pm
Tuesday, December 13 at 1:00 pm
Location:
MARRIOTT THEATRE, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069
Tickets:
$55.00 (not including taxes and fees)
Box Office:
847-634-0200
Website:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204282®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.marriotttheatre.com%2FOnline%2Farticle%2FSomedayatChristmas?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1





More Hot Stories For You


Steppenwolf's World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 to Tour Chicago Neighborhoods This FallSteppenwolf's World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 to Tour Chicago Neighborhoods This Fall
October 18, 2022

Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ will bring its world premiere adaptation of 1919 to audience across Chicago this fall for a series of FREE performances through the Chicago Park District’s “Night Out In The Parks” initiative.
THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER to be Presented at Beverly Arts Center This Holiday SeasonTHE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER to be Presented at Beverly Arts Center This Holiday Season
October 18, 2022

Chicago’s Beverly Arts Center will present a new production of the perennial Chicago holiday favorite musical THE CHRISTMAS SCHOONER, for five performances only, from Thursday, December 8 through Sunday, December 11.
Comedian Maria Bamford to Return to The Den Theatre in NovemberComedian Maria Bamford to Return to The Den Theatre in November
October 18, 2022

Following two sold-out engagements, The Den Theatre will welcome back comedian Maria Bamford for five stand-up performances November 17 – 19, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
First Floor Theater To Conclude Tenth Season with HATEFUCK in MayFirst Floor Theater To Conclude Tenth Season with HATEFUCK in May
October 18, 2022

First Floor Theater will conclude its Tenth Season with the Chicago premiere of Rehana Lew Mirza’s Kilroys’-lauded hit Hatefuck, directed by Arti Ishak, playing May 4 – June 10, 2023 at The Den Theatre.
PrideArts to Present US Premiere of JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK PantoPrideArts to Present US Premiere of JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK Panto
October 18, 2022

PrideArts’ holiday show will be the US Premiere of JACK OFF THE BEANSTALK written by Tom Whalley, arguably the leading panto artist of Great Britain. The show is recommended for ages 18 +. Press opening is Thursday, December 1 at 7:30 pm, following previews November 28-30.