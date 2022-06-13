SKATES Will Run Through June 26 at the Studebaker Theater

Skates A New Musical will continue to play at the beautifully renovated Studebaker Theater through Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Tickets for Skates A New Musical are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.fineartsbuilding.com/ events/skates or by calling 312-753-3210. For more information about the world premiere of Skates, visit www.SkatesTheMusical.com.

Skates triumphantly opened after a 2-year pandemic shutdown and the loss of its first home at the Royal George. With all original music and choreography "designed for maximum fun" (Broadway World), this brand-new musical is Jeff Recommended.

The ensemble cast, which Broadway World calls "stellar across the board," includes American Idol favorites Diana DeGarmo and Ace Young and Adia Bell, Adam Fane, Kelly Felthous, Cory Goodrich, Emma Lord, Jason Richards, Kelvin Roston Jr., Zach Sorrow, and Trey Deluna.

This completely original, "not to be missed musical" (Chicago Stage and Screen) is co-created by Christine Rea (book/lyrics) and Rick Briskin (music/lyrics), with direction by Brenda Didier, choreography by Christopher Chase Carter and music direction by Daniel A. Weiss.

The world premiere, produced by Lead Producer HHWTS Productions and Co-Lead Producer Mary Beidler Gearen Productions, is the first major production in the newly renovated Studebaker Theater inside the historic Fine Arts Building (410 S Michigan Ave, Chicago). Performances began May 28, 2022.

Skates is a coming-of-age story with a twist. It's 1994 and rock star, Jacqueline Miller has a lot to celebrate. She's headlining her first national tour, has a hit record and is riding high. In the midst of this, she has agreed to kick off the gala re-opening of her beloved childhood roller rink, Windy City Skates. When complications hit her head-on, she takes a retrospective journey back to 1977 and finds herself again when she meets up with her 12-year-old self and all the people who have made her who she is. From the wisdom of the Ouija Board, to the power of All-Skate Saturday, Skates explores the magic and hope of finding your one true love while still being true to yourself.