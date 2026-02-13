SET IN CHICAGO: Improvised Movie Sequels to Debut at Second City

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Set In Chicago will bring the most beloved films back to life with completely improvised movie sequels, entirely set in the Windy City. Whether it's The Godfather IV, Star Wars: Episode XII, or Fast and Furious 38 the cast brings the big screen to the stage.

To open each performance, they will get a suggestion from YOU for a classic flick that is in need of a sequel. Then the completely unscripted magic will happen. Maybe the Titanic will hit The Bean, or Die Hard will end up in the Sears Tower, or Jaws will return to Navy Pier. Anything can happen in a night bound to entertain both tourists and locals alike. No two shows are ever the same as every performance will be both opening and closing night.

Playing at the historic Second City, these feature films debut Thursday, March 12th at 7:30pm, playing eight weeks through April 30th. For just $20 you'll be the very first to see the live movie sequel viewing.

Presented by Don't Quit Productions, this show stars Reenie Carroll, Kitty Clark, Ryan Coleman, Brianna Key, Nate Nagvajara, Molly Olson, Manu Padma, Kellie Senese, and Hope Valls.