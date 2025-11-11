SET IN CHICAGO: HOLIDAY STYLE To Play Second City This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Set In Chicago: Holiday Style will bring festive improv to Second City Chicago this December. Presented by Don’t Quit Productions, the latest installment in the Set In Chicago series will play December 4, 11, and 18 at 8:30 p.m. at Donny’s Skybox (230 W. North Ave., Chicago, IL).

Continuing the show’s signature improvised movie sequel format, the Boobsdog ensemble will create spontaneous follow-ups to beloved holiday films. Audiences will be invited to suggest a movie they’ve always wanted to see a sequel to—from Elf to It’s a Wonderful Life to Die Hard—and the cast will improvise the story live.

Previous Set In Chicago productions have reimagined films like The Fantastic Four, Ratatouille, and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. In this holiday edition, anything could happen—whether a career-driven New Yorker finds meaning in a small-town bakery, or a struggling family discovers the spirit of Christmas just in time to save their home.

The production will feature an ensemble cast including Reenie Carroll, Kitty Clark, Ryan Coleman, Brianna Key, Nate Nagvajara, Molly Olson, Manu Padma, and Kellie Senese.

Tickets are $20 and available online at Set In Chicago: Holiday Leftovers.