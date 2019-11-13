Russ Goeltenbodt Celebrates 1st Year Anniversary as Drew's On Halsted's Resident Singer

Chicago musical favorite Russ Goeltenbodt, hailed as "moving" and "engaging" by New York's Cabaret Scenes Magazine, celebrates his 1st Year Anniversary as Drew's On Halsted's resident singer with his enormously successful musical cabaret nights. Joining Russ in the festivities and backing him musically will be the Mark Burnell Trio. There will also be a very special surprise guest performer. The event will take place on Saturday, November 30 at 8pm. Drew's is located at 3201 N. Halsted, Chicago. There is a $15 cover charge and a $15 food/drink minimum. Due to demand, reservations are highly recommended by calling 773-244-9191 or online at DrewsOnHalsted.com.

Russ began the music nights at Drew's in the summer of 2018. His show sold out and due to popular demand, returned with another sold-out show. He then came up with the idea of having a monthly cabaret night. Due to its popularity and success, music was expanded to several nights a month bringing in top performers, including Chicago's Cabaret Queen Denise Tomasello, New York cabaret star Michael McAssey, and Britain's Tim McArthur. Produced by Denise Tomasello Entertainment, this has given a new performing space for Chicago talent.

Russ is now Entertainment Director for Drew's on Halsted. In a few short months, he has brought back a supper club experience that had all but disappeared from the Chicago music scene. Each month, with ever growing audiences, Russ has invited special musical guest performers, giving artists a chance to showcase their art and restaurant goers the opportunity to see and hear Chicago talent, while dining in one of Lakeview's culinary gem's.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try.

Russ Goeltenbodt has been a mainstay on the Chicago music scene for years. From his days of singing at Gentry on Rush, State and Halsted, to Monday Night Live at Petterino's, and Davenport's Piano Bar. He also currently sings at St. Gertrude's in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Russ has had four, highly-acclaimed, sold-out concerts at The Skokie Theatre: Let's Hear It For The Goy, Oy to The World, Your Goyfriend's Back to the recent No Foolin', which also marked his debut at the cabaret of Davenport's Piano Bar. He has also performed at many Chicago Cabaret Professional events, benefit concerts and has been invited to sing at many private events. Most recently, this fall, Russ made his Park West debut as part of the CCP Annual Gala event.





