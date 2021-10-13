Rotary Rocks Raue Center to Present NIGHT FEVER A BeeGees Tribute

Rotary Rocks Raue Center will present "Night Fever" a BeeGees Tribute. This fundraising event will Raise the Roof with rockin' music sure to give us all "Night Fever". Everyone in the region will "Wish You Were Here" and we will learn "How Deep Is Your Love" for the community as we raise funds to help those in need.

"Night Fever" - The Bee Gees Tribute is the largest production of the Bee Gees in the world. The group has been touring for the past ten years, from Disneyland to Russia, recreating the look and sound of the Bee Gees. Capturing a full history of the Bee Gees, "Night Fever" includes songs from "To Love Somebody", "Massachusetts", "I Got to Get A Message", "I Started A Joke", "Jive Talking", "More Than A Woman", "Nite Fever", "You Should Be Dancing", "Tragedy", "Stayin' Alive", and many more.

"The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers is very excited to be able to support local organizations in need with the proceeds from our treasured partnership with the Raue Center in presenting the inaugural "Rotary Rocks The Raue!" says Cliff Jackson, Rotary's director of membership.

Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers was founded in 1989 and is part of Rotary International. The Rotary motto: Service Above Self has been demonstrated in the community and on an international level by the club.

Annual Western Auctions raised nearly 2 million dollars for charitable giving over 30 years. Dawnbreakers have supported scholarships, health services, senior care, police, fire, park district, homeless shelters, children's art /theater, and food pantries as well as global efforts with Rotary International.

Beyond giving financial support, the club members contribute hours of service to Habitat for Humanity, Home of the Sparrow, Crystal Lake Food Pantry, Road Cleanup, mentoring high school students through Interact, serving those in need with Breakfast with Santa as well as other programs to help our community survive and thrive.

The Rotary Rocks the Raue fundraiser was developed to generate funds to give in 2021. Dawnbreakers are grateful for the community support of this year's event, past fundraising efforts, and the opportunity to serve.

Rotary International was founded in 1905 in Chicago. Today there are over 33,000 clubs worldwide and over 1.3 million Rotarians.

Raue Center now requires masks for all patrons 2+ and proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 72 hours to attend Raue Center shows and events. For more information visit rauecenter.org/covid/ For questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212.

For tickets to these events, or for more information about these and other fall performances, visit www.rauecenter.org or call the box office at 815-356-9212.