Ron Vincent Brings Cat Stevens Tribute to Raue Center

Raue Center has announced Ron Vincent, the only "CAT STEVENS" Tribute Artist who has FULL ACKNOWLEDGEMENT from the artist Cat Stevens, will play Raue Center on November 19 at 8 pm.

Vincent has recreated all of the classic "CAT STEVENS" songs into a World-Class Celebration of one of the Greatest Artists of our time!

Internationally acclaimed singer, songwriter, and musician, Ron Vincent performs a sensational and unforgettable rendition of the artist Cat Stevens. Ron Vincent holds not only an uncanny resemblance to Cat Stevens but his hauntingly beautiful vocals and performance style translate on-stage to one of the most authentic, entertaining and exciting shows honoring this artist the world has ever seen.

Enjoy a night of your classic rock favorites like Peace Train, Wild World and Morning Has Broken. If you love the music of CAT STEVENS, seeing RON VINCENT perform is a must!! A hauntingly beautiful music experience with approval from the artist himself!

Tickets start at $30 for the general public and $21 for RaueNOW Members and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.

For more information visit rauecenter.org or contact the Box Office at 815-356-9212.