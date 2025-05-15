Riot Fest Unveils Daily Lineups for 20th Anniversary

The festival takes place September 19–21 in Douglass Park.
Riot Fest has unveiled the daily lineups for its 20th anniversary, and single-day tickets are now on sale. Fans can now pick the perfect day or days to catch Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Sex Pistols, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, and over 90 other artists performing September 19–21 in Douglass Park. True to tradition, the festival has carefully crafted each day’s schedule, stacked with headliners, rare sets, and fan favorites across all three days. Tickets are on sale now here.
Blink-182, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Alkaline Trio, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, Sparks, Rico Nasty, Senses Fail, Stiff Little Fingers, Shudder To Think, Touché Amoré, Honey Revenge, Camper Van Beethoven, Mariana’s Trench, The Didjits, Agnostic Front, Puddles Pity Party, Julia Wolf, Harrison Gordon, Mac Sabbath, Samiam, The Tossers, Shonen Knife, The Barbarians of California, Big Ass Truck IE, Soviet, Emo Philips
Weezer, Jack White, Sex Pistols, All Time Low, The Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys, The Front Bottoms, Knuckle Puck, James, The Bouncing Souls, The Damned, Citizen, Free Throw, Panchiko, Buzzcocks, Superchunk, Militarie Gun, The Cribs, Helmet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Thrown, H2O, Wishy, Violet Vira, Speed of Light, Girl In A Coma, Agent Orange, Cliffdiver
Green Day, IDLES, Jawbreaker, Bad Religion, The Academy Is…, Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Texas Is The Reason, The Wonder Years, Dance Hall Crashers, Hanson, Inhaler, Screeching Weasel, Microwave, DEHD, The Linda Lindas, Pegboy, The Ataris, Lambrini Girls, Ovlov, Soft Play, Smoking Popes, Delta Sleep, Chase Petra, The Effigies, Zero Boys, The Paradox, Quannnic, Weakened Friends, Dune Rats, Footballhead
To mark its 20th anniversary, Riot Fest will feature 20 iconic albums performed live in their entirety.
Weezer —The Blue Album
Sex Pistols — Never Mind The Bollocks…
Alkaline Trio — Maybe I’ll Catch Fire
Bad Religion — Suffer
The Pogues — Rum Sodomy & The Lash
The Hold Steady — Separation Sunday
The Academy Is… — Almost Here
The Front Bottoms — Back On Top
Knuckle Puck — Copacetic
The Bouncing Souls — How I Spent My Summer Vacation
Agent Orange — Living In Darkness
Screeching Weasel — My Brain Hurts
Helmet — Betty
Pegboy — Strong Reaction
The Ataris — So Long, Astoria
Agnostic Front — Victim In Pain
Smoking Popes — Born To Quit
The Effigies — For Ever Grounded
Samiam — Astray
Zero Boys — Vicious Circle
