Riot Fest Unveils Daily Lineups for 20th Anniversary

Riot Fest has unveiled the daily lineups for its 20th anniversary, and single-day tickets are now on sale. Fans can now pick the perfect day or days to catch Green Day, Blink-182, Weezer, Jack White, Sex Pistols, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Idles, Alkaline Trio, All Time Low, and over 90 other artists performing September 19–21 in Douglass Park. True to tradition, the festival has carefully crafted each day’s schedule, stacked with headliners, rare sets, and fan favorites across all three days. Tickets are on sale now here.

Riot Fest Daily Lineup

Friday, Sept. 19

Blink-182, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Alkaline Trio, Rilo Kiley, Knocked Loose, The Pogues, The Hold Steady, Sparks, Rico Nasty, Senses Fail, Stiff Little Fingers, Shudder To Think, Touché Amoré, Honey Revenge, Camper Van Beethoven, Mariana’s Trench, The Didjits, Agnostic Front, Puddles Pity Party, Julia Wolf, Harrison Gordon, Mac Sabbath, Samiam, The Tossers, Shonen Knife, The Barbarians of California, Big Ass Truck IE, Soviet, Emo Philips

Saturday, Sept. 20

Weezer, Jack White, Sex Pistols, All Time Low, The Beach Boys, Dropkick Murphys, The Front Bottoms, Knuckle Puck, James, The Bouncing Souls, The Damned, Citizen, Free Throw, Panchiko, Buzzcocks, Superchunk, Militarie Gun, The Cribs, Helmet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Thrown, H2O, Wishy, Violet Vira, Speed of Light, Girl In A Coma, Agent Orange, Cliffdiver

Sunday, Sept. 21

Green Day, IDLES, Jawbreaker, Bad Religion, The Academy Is…, Cobra Starship, Gym Class Heroes, Texas Is The Reason, The Wonder Years, Dance Hall Crashers, Hanson, Inhaler, Screeching Weasel, Microwave, DEHD, The Linda Lindas, Pegboy, The Ataris, Lambrini Girls, Ovlov, Soft Play, Smoking Popes, Delta Sleep, Chase Petra, The Effigies, Zero Boys, The Paradox, Quannnic, Weakened Friends, Dune Rats, Footballhead

To mark its 20th anniversary, Riot Fest will feature 20 iconic albums performed live in their entirety.

Album Plays Include:

Weezer —The Blue Album

Sex Pistols — Never Mind The Bollocks…

Alkaline Trio — Maybe I’ll Catch Fire

Bad Religion — Suffer

The Pogues — Rum Sodomy & The Lash

The Hold Steady — Separation Sunday

The Academy Is… — Almost Here

The Front Bottoms — Back On Top

Knuckle Puck — Copacetic

The Bouncing Souls — How I Spent My Summer Vacation

Agent Orange — Living In Darkness

Screeching Weasel — My Brain Hurts

Helmet — Betty

Pegboy — Strong Reaction

The Ataris — So Long, Astoria

Agnostic Front — Victim In Pain

Smoking Popes — Born To Quit

The Effigies — For Ever Grounded

Samiam — Astray

Zero Boys — Vicious Circle

