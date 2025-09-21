Review: JOFFREY BALLET CARMEN at Lyric Opera Of Chicago

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Everything is beautiful at the ballet.

The Joffrey Ballet’s current production and premiere at the Lyric Opera House is George Bizet’s eternal Carmen. The late, great choreographer Liam Scarlett conceived a ballet which is both classic, modern and seductive. Carmen is played respectively by Victoria Jaini, Jeraldine Mendoza, Anais Bueno and Amanda Assucena. Scarlett was able to combine the musicality of the opera with the dance. Perhaps this talent is how he was able to do the ballet with the music but no singing. The ballet tells the story of Carmen, Michaela (Olivia Duryea), her sweetheart Don Jose (Stefan Goncalvez) and Escamillo (Edson Barbosa). Michaela has come to the cigarette factory to give Don Jose a message from his mother. The atmosphere is tense as the citizens of Seville have painted “Libertad” on the cigarette factory doors. There is political unrest. Carmen starts a fight at the factory with the other women. She is taken away and Don Jose is to guard her. She seduces him to get away. He is arrested for his negligence. Carmen and friends have taken refuge in a tavern. Escamillo (Edson Barbosa), the famous bullfighter, arrives. His paso doble has many seductive pieces and he showcases the moves in seducing Carmen. After he leaves, Don Jose arrives to profess his love for Carmen. They plan to run away and get married. He leaves to settle in a camp and waits for Carmen. Before she joins him, she runs into Escamillo who promises her a perfect life with him. Carmen writes a letter to Don Jose telling him she doesn’t love him. She gives the letter to Michaela to deliver to him. Michaela tries to persuade Don Jose to go with her but he tells her he loves Carmen. After reading Carmen’s letter he falls into a deep depression. At a party to celebrate Escamillo’s bullfight victory and marriage, Carmen begins to have doubts about whether she should have married him. Don Jose continues is still pursuing Carmen and trying to convince her to run away with him. His passion has overtaken him. He stabs Carmen to death and she dies in his arms.

The scenic and costume designs by Jon Bausor has created a world filled both with color and grit. The lighting, designed by James Farncombe, really shows how dingy the town is. There is a smokestack from the factory which has thick haze rising into the air. The Lyric Opera Orchestra under the direction of Ming Luke surrounds the audience with Bizet’s beautiful score. Ballet and opera devotees will appreciate this work for its magnificent combining of the two genres. Do not be afraid of ballet. Do not be afraid of opera. This production combines the best of both and the outcome should be seen and heard in all its splendor.

