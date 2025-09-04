Review: CATCH ME IF YOU CAN THE MUSICAL at Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire IL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Life ain’t lived in black and white.

A young Frank Abagnale, Jr. (JJ Niemann in his bravura Marriott debut) wants to live a more colorful life. Thus begins his criminal career. The current production at Marriott Lincolnshire is the musical Catch Me If You Can which is based upon the movie and book of the same name. This is true story of conman Abagnale, the FBI agent Carl Hanratty who is pursuing him (Nathaniel Stampley in a very solid performance). Abagnale’s parents Frank Sr. ( Sean Fortunato) and Paula (Jessie Fisher) have a rocky marriage. Frank Jr. arrives home early one day and sees his mother dancing with one of his father’s friends. This has a huge impact on young Frank. He runs away to Manhattan to find his new life. Besides pretending to be what he is not (teacher, pilot, doctor and lawyer), Frank begins a very lucrative check forging career. This is when the FBI begins their search for Frank. Over the course of his cons, he meets Brenda Strong (powerhouse Mariah Lyttle in her Marriott debut). They fall in love and visit her parents (scene stealing James Earl Jones II and Alexis J. Roston). Frank decides he needs to come clean about himself to Brenda. He gives her money and tells her to meet him in New York. He leaves and Brenda brings the house down with her song Fly, Fly Away. At the airport, Frank realizes he is caught because Brenda gave him up to the FBI. Frank is arrested and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Hanratty, however, tells Frank when he is out of prison, the FBI wants Frank to work for them tracking down forgers. Hanratty asks Frank how he passed the New Orleans bar exam. Frank tells him he didn’t cheat. “I studied.”

This is a fun show. It’s set in the 1960’s. There are some references (pop culture and events) that not everyone understood. Director Jessica Fisch along with set designers Andrew Boyce and Lauren M. Nichols, lighting designer Jessie King, choreographer Deidre Goodwin, Costume Designer Sully Ratke, have brought this era to the forefront. The great score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman brings the story up another level. The orchestra under the direction of Chris Sargent really rocks the theater. None of us can predict how our lives and situations will commence. We can always dream about it. Frank Abagnale dreamt about a different life and decided his course of action to change. To quote the director: “Buckle up. We’re about to take off.” Marriott has really given this story wings.

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Chicago News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...