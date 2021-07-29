Replay Lincoln Park Invites Fans To Suit Up For “Marvelous Arcade” Themed Pop-Up

Chicago's favorite pop-up bar, Replay Lincoln Park, 2833 N. Sheffield, has announced their latest epic summer event, Marvelous Arcade.

Beginning Friday, July 30 and running through Monday, September 6, this Lincoln Park bar will transform its gaming areas into an immersive experience filled with some fan favorite characters, complete with Marvel themed weekly trivia, cosplay pageants, along with 15 Marvel-themed arcade and pinball games including Spiderman pinball, Marvel vs Street Fighter arcade, X-men Arcade, and much more, all in one place courtesy of Pop-Up Productions. This event and all of the games are free, with no reservations, tickets, or tokens required.

During this limited pop up, there will be Marvel-themed events that include trivia every Thursday night at 7pm, along with cosplay pageants with cash prizes, a Guardians of the Galaxy karaoke night, fan art for sale, DJ sets on Thursday through Saturday, among other fun promotions. Pop up aficionados will also have the opportunity to treat themselves to Marvel themed cocktails including the Wauconda 4ever; Hulk Smash'd; Ride the Lightning; I Love Your 300; I Am Inevitable, a limited time bomb, and more; along with themed treats like Quantum Pretzels, Stan Cur-Lee Fries, a Shawarma Smash, Auntie Mae's Chocolate Cake, and more.

"Everyone loves a good action-packed movie, so we thought this would be the perfect summertime event not to be missed," said Mark Kwiatkowski, owner of Replay Lincoln Park. "We encourage all superhero fans to stop by and enjoy the remainder of this summer while we still can!"

The Marvelous Arcade inspired pop-up is 21+ and is reservation free. Covid-19 restrictions will be practiced, and protocols will be strictly observed to ensure the safety of patrons and employees. Guests who show proof they have been fully vaccinated will be allowed to remove their masks. Please note, this is not an official event sanctioned by Marvel.

Replay Lincoln Park features over 60+ free vintage arcade games, including pinball, air hockey, skeeball and more. With no cover or tokens needed, Replay Lincoln Park invites guests for great fun from 5 p.m. - 2 a.m. Monday - Thursday, Friday 3 p.m. - 2 a.m., 12 p.m. - 3 a.m. Saturday, and 12 p.m. - 2 a.m. Sunday.

For more information or to reserve tickets to select events, please visit www.replaylincolnpark.com, call (773) 665-5660.