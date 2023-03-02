Remy Bumppo Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of Jessica Dickey's GALILEO'S DAUGHTER

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company have announced the cast, creative and production teams for the final production of its 2022-2023 season, the world premiere of Galileo's Daughter by Jessica Dickey and directed by Marti Lyons, April 5 - May 14, at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue.

Previews are Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 7 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 9 at 2:30 p.m. with press opening Thursday, April 13 at 7:30 p.m. Regular performances will run Thursdays - Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. with matinees Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 11 at 2:30 p.m. Post-show discussions are held following Sunday and Thursday performances, April 16 - May 11. The audio description/touch tour performance is Saturday, April 22 at 2:30 p.m. and the open caption performance is Saturday, April 29 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 - $40 and are now on sale at RemyBumppo.org.

Rattled by a personal crisis, a playwright flees to Florence to study the letters between Galileo Galilei and his eldest daughter, Maria Celeste. Maria Celeste, caught up in the threats against her father, must abandon her work and join a convent. Alternating between past and present timelines, award-winning playwright Jessica Dickey's captivating world premiere features the directorial debut of Artistic Director Marti Lyons for Remy Bumppo and is a personal examination of faith, forgiveness and the cost of heeding one's truth.

"I am delighted to be making my Remy Bumppo debut directing Jessica Dickey's exquisite world premiere," said Artistic Director Marti Lyons. "Jessica and I have been looking for an opportunity to collaborate in Chicago for many years and found the perfect opportunity at Remy Bumppo with Galileo's Daughter."

The cast for Galileo's Daughter features Linda Gillum (she/her/hers, writer 1)~; Emily Bosco (she/her/hers, writer 2); Chike Johnson (he/him/his, writer 3); Laura Resinger (she/her/hers, writer 1 U/S); Drew Michele Billman (she/her/hers, writer 2 U/S) and Chris Hainsworth (he/him/his, writer 3 U/S).

The creative and production team for Galileo's Daughter includes Marti Lyons (she/her/hers, director/artistic director); Christopher Thomas Pow (he/him/his, assistant director); Sarah Ellen Miller (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, movement designer); Abhi Shrestha (they/them/theirs, dramaturg); Cori Lang (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, assistant dramaturg); Sammi Grant (she/her/hers, dialect and vocal designer); Greg Geffrard (he/him/his, intimacy choreographer);Yeaji Kim (she/her/hers, scenic design)+; Finnegan Chu (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, costume designer); Renee Moreno (she/her/hers, assistant costume designer); Becca Jeffords (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, lighting designer); Liz Gomez (she/her/hers, assistant lighting designer); Christopher Kriz (he/him/his, sound design and original music)+; John Boesche (he/him/his, projections designer) and Amanda Herrmann (they/them/theirs, properties designer); Marcus Carroll (he/him/his, rehearsal stage manager); Jean Compton (she/her/hers, stage manager); Anna Vu (she/her/hers, assistant stage manager); Addoris Davis (they/them/theirs/she/her/hers, production manager); Harrison Ornelas (he/him/his, technical director); Emily Altman (she/her/hers, scenic charge artist); Nick Chamernik (he/him/his, head electrician); Gabi Sitze-Martin (she/her/hers, wardrobe supervisor) and Christina Casano (she/her/hers, creative producer).

~ Connotes Remy Bumppo Core Ensemble Member

+ Connotes Remy Bumppo Associate Artist

Marti Lyons is the Artistic Director of Remy Bumppo and most recently directed Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon at Northlight Theatre. She recently directed the co-world premiere of Wife of a Salesman by Eleanor Burgess at Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Sense and Sensibility adapted by Jessica Swale at American Players Theatre and the world-premiere of John Proctor is the Villain by Kimberly Belflower at Studio Theatre in D.C. Lyons's other productions include The Niceties by Eleanor Burgess at Writers Theatre; Cymbeline at American Players Theatre; The Wolves by Sarah DeLappe and both the stage and audio productions of Kings by Sarah Burgess at Studio Theatre; the world-premiere of How to Defend Yourself by Liliana Padilla, a Victory Gardens and Actors Theatre of Louisville co-production; Cambodian Rock Band by Lauren Yee at Victory Gardens and City Theatre; Witch by Jen Silverman at Geffen Playhouse and Writers Theatre (LA Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Direction); Native Gardens by Karen Zacarías at Victory Gardens; Botticelli in the Fire by Jordan Tannahill at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company; I, Banquo at Chicago Shakespeare Theater; Title and Deed by Will Eno at Lookingglass Theatre Company; Laura Marks's Bethany and Mine at The Gift Theatre. Marti is an ensemble member at The Gift Theatre and a proud member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society.

Jessica Dickey is an award-winning playwright whose writing was hailed by The New York Times as having "freshness, economy, cheeky vulgarity, with a fine measure of poetic insight", and the New Yorker magazine as "funny, smart, deep and sad". She recently signed a development deal with ABC and Touchstone (Fox21). Dickey's most recent play, The Convent, a dark comedy about a group of women who try to live like nuns in the middle ages, premiered Off-Broadway this year in a sold-out co-production with Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, Rising Phoenix, and WeatherVane, and is now being developed into a series for Sarah Jessica Parker's company Pretty Matches. Her play, The Rembrandt, (about a museum guard who decides to deliberately touch a Rembrandt painting) had a sold out run at Steppenwolf starring John Mahoney. Other plays have been premiered Off-Broadway in New York and produced around the country - The Amish Project, about the 2006 Nickel Mines school shooting in an Amish community; then Charles Ives Take Me Home, about a violinist father and his basketball star daughter; and Row After Row, a dark comedy about Civil War re-enactors. In television, Dickey recently joined the writers room for Apple TV's comedy "Physical", starring Rose Byrne. She is also developing a show with Tom McCarthy's company, Slow Pony, about young female clergy. Her next world premiere is coming up this season on the west coast: Nan and the Lower Body, a dark comedy about the creation of the Pap Smear and her maternal grandmother (commissioned by Manhattan Theater Club and the Sloan Foundation). Dickey is a member of the exclusive New Dramatists and a recipient of the prestigious Stavis Award.

Remy Bumppo Theatre Company's production of Galileo's Daughter will run from April 5 through May 14 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Single tickets are on sale now at RemyBumppo.org or by calling the Theater Wit Box Office at 773.975.8150.