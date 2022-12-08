Ravenswood's Redline VR Announces A Santa Photo Experience For Youth, SANTA'S WINTER WONDERLAND

Redline VR, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood, is Chicago's immersive entertainment center and virtual reality arcade bar. This Holiday season, Redline VR is welcoming Santa and other actors to transform the bar into a Winter Wonderland.

"Santa's Winter Wonderland" will run Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17 and Sundays, Dec. 11 and 18 from 1 - 5 p.m and will feature themed cocktails, plenty of memorable photo opportunities and holiday discounts on Santa-themed VR games. To make reservations or for more details on "Santa's Winter Wonderland" visit RedlineVR.com.

Santa's Winter Wonderland:

Saturdays and Sundays, December 11, 12, 17, 18 • 1 - 5 p.m.

Total Package: $20 per child / individual pricing below

Offerings:

Photo Opportunity with Santa • $8 per child or grouping (parent takes photo)

Kiddie Karaoke • free with photo purchase

Add ons (with purchase of Santa Photo)

VR Santa experience • $5

Holiday Kiddie Cocktail • $5

Admission to Winter Wonderland • $5

Winter Wonderland Activities for children 7 years old and younger

Reindeer Scavenger Hunt

Decoration Coloring

Ornament Making

Snowball toss





Additional December Programming

Sunday, Dec 11 • 1 - 3 p.m. • Free Entry

Ravenswood's Got Talent!

It's showtime! Redline VR announces their monthly talent show exclusively for kids! Come show your talent: singing, dancing, playing a musical instrument, or other impressive tricks! Hosted by kids comedy pro, Rose Boyle. Limited to one song or act per child. Over $500 of prizes will be given away monthly, including a $375 VR Youth Party Package at Redline VR for up to 15 people. Space is limited. To participate in the talent show, email info@redlinevr.com. Participants must be 18 years old or younger.

Sunday, Dec 18 • 4 - 5pm

The Early Early Show In the After Afternoon! $5

The Early Early Show in the After Afternoon: A sketch comedy show for parents, children, and anyone who likes to sleep at night and be awake in the day. Hosted by kids comedy pro, Rose Boyle.

Founder Aaron Sawyer opened Redline VR, a virtual reality (VR) arcade bar and escape room, located at 4702 N. Ravenswood Ave, in 2019. Designed as Chicago's immersive entertainment center, Redline VR curates and creates its virtual reality arcade, escape experiences and more for gamers, novices and neighbors alike. Expertly crafted for players at any level, Redline VR uses the latest technology to fuse face-to-face fun with creative play as well as opportunities to share a mixed reality drink with your date, cheer on your friends while sampling a local brew or team up with your coworkers to win one of the augmented reality escape rooms.

Event line-ups, reservations and/or a full menu of pricing may be found at RedlineVR.com or by calling 773.236.6868. Group sales and special events may be scheduled by contacting events@redlinevr.com.