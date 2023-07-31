Raue Center's Film Series Presents Award-Winning Short Film LITTLE THINGS

The award-winning short is the story of a  young woman (Lauryn Lugo) who walks about her suburban hometown one night in search of the meaning of life. 

By: Jul. 31, 2023

Raue Center's Film Series Presents Award-Winning Short Film LITTLE THINGS

Raue Center For The Arts Summer Film Series is here! Come inside and escape the heat with a lineup of films including shorts and documentaries (many from local talent!) Many of the screenings are FREE!

The next screening is “Little Things” a Nuno Twins short film starring Lauryn Lugo, on August 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. The film is presented in partnership with The Break Crystal Lake Teen Center.

Please stay for the post-screening Q&A featuring The Nuno Twins and lead actress Lauryn Lugo, with The Break's Andy Breen and Ashley Burk.

Admission is free with a $5 suggested donation. Donations support Raue Center For The Arts and The Break Teen Center whose mission it is to provide adolescents and young adults a safe and stimulating environment for connecting, having fun, and finding acceptance among peers and adults in the community.

For more information visit us online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 




