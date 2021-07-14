Raue Center's Arts on the Green Announces 2021 Lineup

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, Raue Center for the Arts presents a new outdoor summer series of music and Shakespeare, ARTS ON THE GREEN at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave in Crystal Lake! Blues, jazz, folk, rock and Shakespeare on the green grass of St. Mary's begins July 24 with Blues & Jazz Diva Lynne Jordan!

Space is limited at Arts on the Green so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Patrons can bring refreshments to enjoy as they sit under the trees watching and listening to the stars!

Lynne Jordan kicks off Arts on the Green the evening of Saturday, July 24. Listen to her soaring vocals dip effortlessly into blues, jazz, funk, and rock. Her talent so dazzled the Second City that the late Chicago film critic Roger Ebert declared her his "favorite diva." Lynne brings her special brand of storytelling, raw humor, and performance to Crystal Lake, invoking the legendary ladies of blues with her starpower!

July 31st bluesman Derrick Procell hits the green. Procell is an award-winning songwriter, vocalist, and musician performing with Soundtracks of a Generation. An incredible singer and songwriter, Derrick's songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester...and are featured on some of your favorite TV shows and films such as My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, King of the Hill and the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird.

On August 7th, Corky Siegel performs with Ernie Watts. Siegel is known internationally as one of the world's great blues harmonica players, blues pianist, and singer/songwriters. He's a composer of award-winning revolutionary works that weave blues and classical forms together for an unforgettable night of music. He's worked alongside legendary first-generation bluesmen like Muddy Waters, Howlin' Wolf, Willie Dixon, Little Walter, and Otis Spann. He is joined by two-time GRAMMY-Winner, jazz legend and tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts.

The Petty Kings, a tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will rock the green on August 21. The Petty Kings bring the sound and experience of a live TPATH concert to life with your favorite songs including; American Girl, Yer So Bad, Free Fallin', Runnin' Down a Dream, and so many more! Produced by Soundtracks of a Generation, it's a treat for Petty fans everywhere.

Late Summer Night's Shakespeare features the cast of Raue Center actors and performers as they drop some knowledge, perform selected scenes and monologues, and share fun and frolic with an evening of Shakespeare. Bringing the Bard to the burbs in an interactive exploration of language and art September 4 and 11.

"Experience music and theater on summer evenings in a natural, yet elegant setting at St. Mary's," says Richard Kuranda, executive director of Raue Center. "Proper attire is encouraged appropriate for the parish grounds. Swimsuits and baseball caps are not allowed, and men are to wear collared shirts. Centered between Downtown Crystal Lake and Main Beach, Raue's Arts on the Green is for those who seek unique and intimate outdoor entertainment."

Ticket prices start at $20 and RaueNow member prices start at $14 per person.More information and tickets are available by visiting www.rauecenter.org or by calling the box office at (815) 356-9212.