Raue Center for the Arts Announces ARTS ON THE GREEN

Raue Center for the Arts presents its second annual outdoor summer series ARTS ON THE GREEN at Saint Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave in Crystal Lake! Space is limited at Arts on the Green so order tickets early and plan your visit to this charming venue. Patrons can bring refreshments to enjoy as they sit under the trees watching and listening to the stars! Blues, jazz, folk, and rock on the green grass of St. Mary's begins July 9 at 7 pm with 2022-23 season resident artist Bourbon Country.

Bourbon Country featuring Randee Randy Leggee, Warren Pohl, Jody and Paul Fields, and Wade Frazier is now one of the strongest vocal bands around. Bourbon Country's influences vary widely-from Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the Carpenters and Elton John and everything in between.

Tina Naponelli returns in Tapestry Unraveled: The Music of Carole King on July 16 @ 7 pm. With her powerful voice and soulful dedication, Naponelli has captured the true essence of King in this unique and unforgettable tribute experience. Backed by a bold five-piece band, Naponelli pays homage to the iconic Queen of Pop with impressive renditions of "I Feel the Earth Move," "Chains" and "You've Got a Friend" from King's "Tapestry" album as well as other favorites.

Enjoy your favorite rock, blues and soul hits with original recording artist and returning favorite Derrick Procell on August 6th @ 7 pm. Procell is an award-winning songwriter, vocalist, and musician performing with Soundtracks of a Generation. An incredible singer and songwriter, Derrick's songs have been recorded by The Brooklyn Tabernacle Choir, Logan Daniels, and Melissa Manchester...and are featured on some of your favorite TV shows and films such as My Name is Earl, TrueBlood, Criminal Minds, Boston Legal, Saving Grace, The Office, King of the Hill and the Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird.

Hector Anchondo entered the 2020 International Blues Challenge in the solo/duo category and came away with the top prize: winning the solo/duo category. With the IBC trophy in hand and 2020 appearances including the Chicago Blues Festival, Big Blues Bender and the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise, and the 2017 release of his album "Roll the Dice" which spent 24 weeks on the Roots Music Report, Anchondo continues to bring this blues sound to the Midwest. And now he brings his award-winning music to Raue Center on August 13 @ 7 pm.

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, @ 7 pm, SoundTracks Of A Generation presents Ladies Of The Canyon: a Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Michell. Heather Wood and Jessica Hornsten take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of these groundbreaking artists who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers while creating timeless music.

Former member of the Billy Joel Band, Jeff Jacobs presents "The Piano Man's Piano Man: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel" at 7 pm on August 27, 2022. An accomplished pianist, vocalist, keyboardist, producer, composer, and storyteller, Jacobs was also a member of Foreigner from 1992- to 2009 and toured Lou Gramm. In addition to his work recording and touring with Foreigner and Billy Joel, Jacobs also spent time as a member of Julian Lennon's band.

Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.