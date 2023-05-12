Raue Center Moves Saturday Shows Earlier to 7pm to Support Downtown Businesses

Raue Center Moves Saturday Shows Earlier to 7pm to Support Downtown Businesses

Raue Center For The Arts has announced that beginning in September, most Saturday show start times will move from 8 pm to 7 pm, in response to overwhelming feedback from a community survey.

Raue Center For The Arts is dedicated to the success of its performers and patrons and is committed to providing a superior experience. As part of this commitment, the organization conducted a survey of its patrons to determine their preferences and needs. The survey results showed that patrons overwhelmingly preferred an earlier start time for Saturday shows.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer our patrons an earlier start time for our Saturday shows," said Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. "We take our patrons' feedback seriously and are always open to making changes that make their experience at Raue Center more enjoyable."

"Moving Saturday show start times from 8 pm to 7 pm at Raue Center is simply a brilliant move," says Crystal Lake mayor Haig Haleblian. "Folks can grab an early dinner or a drink before the show or have time to do the same afterward. This is forward-thinking that Raue Center is well known for. The 2023 season includes a little something for everyone. So grab some tickets, make dinner reservations at Crystal Lake's great dining venues, and enjoy an evening. As a matter of fact, enjoy several evenings. Crystal Lake's offerings are just that good. See you at Raue Center!"

"We are so excited at creating an earlier start time for our Saturday Shows," said Raue Center Board President Tim Paul. "Patron Feedback is of utmost importance to us. Giving our community more options and flexibility on their night out which also includes a show at Raue Center will always make for a more enjoyable experience. This earlier showtime does exactly that."

For more information on tickets and upcoming programming visit Raue Center online at rauecenter.org, call Raue Center Box Office at 815.356.9212, or drop by in person at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.




