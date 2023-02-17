Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers

The performance is at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for "An Evening of Percussion" at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!

"Evening of Percussion has become an annual tradition at Raue Center. Be ready for a fun-filled, fast-paced, and exciting evening," says Board President, Tim Paul. "We are always proud to present shows that highlight our local talent, as this presentation always does."

Evening of Percussion will feature multiple groups of outstanding performers from all over the region, including Girls on the Drum (drumline for middle school girls), the Crystal Lake Thunder (competitive winter drumline), the Strikers All-Stars (high school drumline), the Kingpins (drumline for special needs performers), the Convergence Winter Guard and more to present a high-energy night of entertainment. The Strikers will also award scholarships to local high school students including the Tim Althoff Memorial Scholarship, the William Laskey Memorial Scholarship, and the Aaron Shepley Memorial Scholarship during the event.

The Crystal Lake Strikers was formed in the fall of 2007 when three area men sat in a local coffee shop imagining the possibility of forming an organization that would achieve the essential goals of providing a performing outlet for drummers of college-age and beyond as well as supporting and educating aspiring young performers. For more information on the organization, visit www.clstrikers.com.

This Crystal Lake favorite is sure to be a sell-out! Tickets start at $15 ($8 for students) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For information on the Crystal Lake Strikers, visit clstrikers.com.




Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HO Photo
Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE
Campsongs Productions returns with the world premiere of House Musical - Coming of Age in the Age of House, with book by Marcus Waller, music by Scott Free (with Michael Foley) and lyrics by Scott Free and Marcus Waller. House Musical is directed by Dion Walton, and will run April 20th - April 30th, 2023 at the Center On Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre.
Video: New Highlights from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre Photo
Video: New Highlights from INTO THE WOODS at Paramount Theatre
Paramount Theatre has released additional clips of for Into the Woods, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's brilliant reimagining of the Grimm Brothers fairy tales, which runs through March 19, 2023. Get an extended look at the production!
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising Event Photo
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising Event
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) kicks off the new year and the continuation of its 20th anniversary celebration with a come-as-you-are variety show based on the theme of freedom. The commUNITY fundraiser, “Speak-Easy: A One Billion Rising Event,” is Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Auditorium at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave.
VIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Photo
VIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter. Check out an all new first look in the video here!

More Hot Stories For You


Casting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSECasting Announced For Campsongs Productions' HOUSE MUSICAL - COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE
February 16, 2023

Campsongs Productions returns with the world premiere of House Musical - Coming of Age in the Age of House, with book by Marcus Waller, music by Scott Free (with Michael Foley) and lyrics by Scott Free and Marcus Waller. House Musical is directed by Dion Walton, and will run April 20th - April 30th, 2023 at the Center On Halsted's Hoover-Leppen Theatre.
Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising EventChicago Danztheatre Ensemble Presents SPEAK-EASY: A One Billion Rising Event
February 16, 2023

Chicago Danztheatre Ensemble (CDE) kicks off the new year and the continuation of its 20th anniversary celebration with a come-as-you-are variety show based on the theme of freedom. The commUNITY fundraiser, “Speak-Easy: A One Billion Rising Event,” is Saturday, Feb. 18 in the Auditorium at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster Ave.
VIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts CentreVIDEO: First Look at THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre
February 16, 2023

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents The Legend of Georgia McBride by Tony Award-Winning Playwright Matthew Lopez, Musical Tribute Artists and Drag Sensation Pandora Boxx on their stage this winter. Check out an all new first look in the video here!
A Theater In The Dark Announces Cast and Release Dates For THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERERA Theater In The Dark Announces Cast and Release Dates For THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER
February 16, 2023

The third and final audio production of A Theater in the Dark's 2022-23 digital season will be the original audio play THE WHITE CITY: AN AUDIBLE EXHIBITION ON H.H. HOLMES, MURDERER by Evanston-based playwright Rick Kinnebrew, directed by Corey Bradberry. WHITE CITY is a theatrical thriller surrounding the notorious Chicago serial killer H. H. Holmes, who is said to have murdered more than 20 people during the World's Columbian Exposition.in 1893.
Redtwist Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Jacqueline Goldfinger's BABELRedtwist Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For Jacqueline Goldfinger's BABEL
February 16, 2023

Redtwist Theatre, currently presenting the world premiere of The Great Kahn through February 26, announces the second production of its 2023 season, Babel, written by Jacqueline Goldfinger and directed by Redtwist Associate Artistic Director Rinska Carrasco-Prestinary, March 23 – April 30, at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.
share