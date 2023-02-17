Raue Center For the Arts Presents an Evening of Percussion With the Crystal Lake Strikers

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the Crystal Lake Strikers for "An Evening of Percussion" at 7 p.m. on February 25, 2023. Returning for the twelfth year, this community fundraiser helps the Strikers grow their educational and performing programs!

"Evening of Percussion has become an annual tradition at Raue Center. Be ready for a fun-filled, fast-paced, and exciting evening," says Board President, Tim Paul. "We are always proud to present shows that highlight our local talent, as this presentation always does."

Evening of Percussion will feature multiple groups of outstanding performers from all over the region, including Girls on the Drum (drumline for middle school girls), the Crystal Lake Thunder (competitive winter drumline), the Strikers All-Stars (high school drumline), the Kingpins (drumline for special needs performers), the Convergence Winter Guard and more to present a high-energy night of entertainment. The Strikers will also award scholarships to local high school students including the Tim Althoff Memorial Scholarship, the William Laskey Memorial Scholarship, and the Aaron Shepley Memorial Scholarship during the event.

The Crystal Lake Strikers was formed in the fall of 2007 when three area men sat in a local coffee shop imagining the possibility of forming an organization that would achieve the essential goals of providing a performing outlet for drummers of college-age and beyond as well as supporting and educating aspiring young performers. For more information on the organization, visit www.clstrikers.com.

This Crystal Lake favorite is sure to be a sell-out! Tickets start at $15 ($8 for students) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or at 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For information on the Crystal Lake Strikers, visit clstrikers.com.