Raue Center For The Arts Receives $10,000 Grant From NEA

Raue Center For The Arts has shared that National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the NEA's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking and will award 977 grants in this category. Included in this announcement is an Arts Works grant of $10,000 to Raue Center for its Veterans Program.

"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Carter. "Organizations such as Raue Center are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create and be inspired."

Raue Center's Veterans Program, which strives to embrace, engage and encourage the local veteran community through the power of the arts. As the leading performing arts center in McHenry County, Raue Center aims to support local veterans and ensure they are a celebrated part of the local community. Raue Center's Veterans Program provides local veterans opportunities to enjoy live music, comedy and professional theatre.

"We are proud to partner with the NEA as we support our veterans. Our town and nation deserve great art and we strive to provide that every day. Art that engages, art that is accessible and art that improves life," says Raue Center Executive Director Richard Kuranda. "We are truly an independent not-for-profit and we are thankful. This program would not have been made possible if not for the generous support of the NEA, the Community Foundation of McHenry County and private donors," he continues.

Richard Kuranda along with Director of Marketing, Miriam Naponelli officially announced the reception of the NEA grant on WGN Radio's Steve Cochran Show. The response to the grant and the Veterans program has been overwhelmingly positive!

Veterans may register with Raue Center by sending their name, contact information and a copy of their Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty (DD 214) to the Box Office ATTN: Veterans Program at 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014.

For more information on Raue Center's Veterans Program, visit rauecenter.org or contact the Box Office at 815.356.9212. For more information on this NEA grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You