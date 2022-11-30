Raue Center For The Arts Partners With Kids In Need In Mchenry County
Recommended for all ages, this show runs December 2 - 4, 2022 at Raue Center For The Arts.
Raue Center School For The Arts has announced its partnership with Kids In Need this holiday season to collect often overlooked necessities as a part of its On Stage production of "A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS Jr."
"Because of the Raue Center's connection and commitment to children in the community, Kids In Need of McHenry (KIN) is proud to partner with RCSA to help us with our mission of ensuring children receive the resources they need for a happy and healthy childhood," says Michelle Prickett, Executive Director Kids In Need of McHenry County.
KIN's Visitation Home provides a safe and nurturing environment for children to visit with their biological families, receive therapy, or for caregivers to receive parent coaching. KIN's resource program, Second Bridge, includes a distribution center filled with clothing and supplies for families in need to shop free of charge. They also offer delivery of items, playdates, assistance with birthdays and holidays and so much more.
KIN and Raue Center are accepting donations of waterproof winter gloves (sizes youth-adult) and underwear (size 6 - 14) from now through Dec 18, 2022. Donations may be dropped off at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N Williams Street, Crystal Lake, IL 60014. Raue Center's Lobby is open to the public Tuesday through Friday, 2 pm to 4 pm, and 1 hour prior to every scheduled performance.
RCSA On Stage presents a youth cast in "A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr." a fun, family-friendly 55-minute adaptation of a classic story based on the beloved Magic Tree House book series. Recommended for all ages, this show runs December 2 - 4, 2022 at Raue Center For The Arts.
Tickets start at $10 for students, $25 for adults. RaueNOW Members get 30% off*. Tickets are available at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake.
