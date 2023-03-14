Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raue Center Calls For Artists For Fifth Annual 6x6 Project

The event is on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Mar. 14, 2023  
Join Raue Center For The Arts as they host the 5th Annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Exhibition on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Raue Center For The Arts, 26 N. Williams Street, Crystal Lake.

Blank canvases are now available and anyone can be an artist! Canvases may be purchased for a $5 donation at either Raue Center's box office at 26 N. William Street in downtown Crystal Lake or one of the partner locations, including Out of the Box (Crystal Lake), Creative Arts Inc. (Crystal Lake), Piano Trends (Crystal Lake), and Reprographics (Crystal Lake), Brush Studio (Cary), and Material Things (Woodstock). The deadline to return the completed artwork is May 6, 2023. For more information on how to participate in this annual event visit rauecenter.org/6x6-project/

"We are excited to be hosting our 5th annual 6x6 Project Art Auction & Fundraiser this year! In these five years, there have been over 300 artists contributing over 780 individual works of art to support Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination and Raue Center School For The Arts. Each year, more artists get involved and the art just keeps getting better and better," says 6x6 Project Chairperson, Michelle Nowland. "It's wonderful that the artwork is uploaded to an auction site and the bidding is all done online. This allows for anyone, local or not, to bid on these mini works of original art and we ship to winning bidders free of charge."

All artwork submitted to the 6×6 Project will be available for viewing online and can be bid on in an online auction through Auctria.com. Last year, almost 180 unique pieces of art were up for bids. This year, bidding will begin on June 5, 2023 and continue through the evening of the public reception at Raue Center on June 24, 2023. Several mini installations of the art will be on display at various locations for local people to view, prior to the reception, including Raue Center, Countryside Flowershop, Out of the Box in Crystal Lake, and Material Things Artisan Market in Woodstock.

All proceeds of the 6x6 Project benefit Raue Center's educational programs, Mission Imagination, and Raue Center School For The Arts, which have been enriching the lives of over 20,000 children each year in the local community since 2001.

The 5th Annual 6x6 Project is made possible through the generous support of Raue Center donors and grantors. If you'd like more information about becoming a sponsor, please email Meredith Schaefer at mschaefer@rauecenter.org. For more information on the 6x6 Project and Raue Center's educational programs, please visit rauecenter.org or email 6x6project@rauecenter.org.



