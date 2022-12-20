Random Acts To Stream DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Inspired by the incredible one-liners of 'Real Housewives' stars Bethenny Frankel and The Countess along with Tracy Letts' AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

Dec. 20, 2022  

Random Acts Network has announced the premiere and casting for DECEMBER: BERKSHIRE COUNTY, a dramatic adaptation of The Real Housewives of NYC. The streaming premiere will take place on Wednesday, December 28 at 7pm.

The production continues the Home Movies series, which features an at-home recreation of a Hollywood film in one-take. DECEMBER is the first presentation to feature an adapted television script, inspired by the incredible one-liners of Bethenny Frankel and The Countess along with Tracy Letts' AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY.

'Tis the week before Christmas, and Dorinda plans to host her girlfriends in her sprawling mansion in the Berkshires. With ever-flowing bottles of Skinnygirl and Pinot (and the birthday cake her mom bought on Sunday), the long-brewing tension between friends boils over to epic highs and devastating lows.

Bringing the desperate housewives to life are Matthew Antoci as Dorinda, Brooke Grassby as Ramona, Shannon Leigh-Webber as The Countess, Nealie Tinlin as Sonja, Bryan Renaud as Bethenny, and Yiidum Charles-Wiwa as Carole.

Pay-What-You-Can tickets for the streaming link can be purchased from RandomActsNetwork.com. All ticket sales will be split evenly among the cast.

Random Acts has produced immersive live events in Chicago since 2015, launching audio and video production in 2020. Releases include Scary Stories Around the Fire, which was in the top 5% of all podcasts on Spotify in 2022 and recently a published collection of stories, the comedy series Channel 13 and specials like Freak Show Cabaret and RATFest.



