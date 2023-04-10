Random Acts Of Terror Festival Will Launch With GHOSTWRITTEN Starring Jay Duplass

Random Acts celebrates Halfway to Halloween with the return of the Random Acts of Terror Festival, launching April 15th at the New 400 Theatre and streaming online through April 22. Opening night will include the premiere of Ghostwritten starring Jay Duplass and Orange is the New Black's Maria Dizzia.

An hour of short films will play before the feature. These include Fake Plastic Blood, Home for X-mas, La Nueva (The Newcomer), Ansia, It Got Bloody, Consumer, and Bento Banana. Festival passes can be purchased for $8 at RandomActsNetwork.com.

In Ghostwritten, one-hit novelist Guy Laury (Jay Duplass) has been selected for an exclusive and mysterious island residency. On the cliff's edge of obscurity, he stumbles across a lost manuscript containing a decades-old murder mystery, ghosts, demons, and mythology that could lead to his redemption.

Written and directed by Thomas Matthews, the cast also includes Kate Lyn Sheil, Thomas Jay Ryan, Maria Dizzia, Deirdre O'Connell, Craig muMs Grant, Paul Lazar, and Laila Robins.

Festival passes purchased for the 4/15 screening will grant access to the digital portion of the festival featuring dozens of terrifying titles of all shapes and sizes. The full online events schedule will be announced soon.

RATFest launched in April 2020, streaming 21 productions over 9 days. Due to popular demand, a second festival followed, screening 19 titles over one month and featuring the world premiere of Scary Stories: Dark Web, co-written by Marvel's Crystal Skillman and featuring a cameo from Tony Todd.