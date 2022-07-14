Random Acts Celebrates Christmas in July With DIE HARD

Random Acts has announced the upcoming premiere of "Home Movies: Die Hard," set for July 25 at 7:00pm. "Home Movies" is an ongoing series featuring professional actors recreating a Hollywood film from home in one take.

'Twas the night before Christmas, and macho man John McClane (Kieran Cronin) is visiting his estranged wife (Debbie Baños) at her work's holiday party. His hopes for a romantic reunion are sent dashing through the snow when a terrorist (Daria Koon) takes over the building - along with everyone in it.

"Die Hard" will premiere Monday, July 25 at 7pm. Tickets to access the stream are available from $1, with proceeds split amongst the artists. An encore stream will take place on Saturday, July 30 at 7pm. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit RandomActsNetwork.com.

Directed by Sam Hess, the cast of "Die Hard" features Kieran Cronin, Debbie Baños, Daria Koon, Roxy Adviento, Shannon Bachelder, Aaron Holland, Taryn Huffman, Emily Landreth, Bryan Renaud, and Caitlin Wolf. Shannon Leigh Webber returns as the Narrator.

Random Acts releases new content almost every day, including ongoing series "Channel 13" now in its second year, along with the audio comedy "MPR Radio" and talk show podcast "The High Five." The company has also announced that pre-production has begun on a new chapter in the "Scary Stories" series, which has featured a live show (2019), a streaming film (2020) and the worldwide "Scary Stories Around the Fire" podcast, the #1 Fiction Podcast on Goodpods. Additional details, including the plot, casting, and release date, will be announced soon.

Details on all Random Acts productions can be found at RandomActsNetwork.com or on social media @randomactsnet. The company has created approachable art since 2015 with collaborators including Crystal Skillman (Mary & Max, Adventure Time), Tony Todd (Candyman), and Meg Stalter (Hacks).