ROB SCHNEIDER – I HAVE ISSUES TOUR to Come to the Alberta Bair Theater This February

Actor, comedian, screenwriter and director Rob Schneider has announced his I HAVE ISSUES TOUR, kicking off September 24, 2021 in Springfield, IL. Tickets for his Billings appearance go on sale to the public on Friday, August 13 at 10 AM.

Rob Schneider: I HAVE ISSUES TOUR 2021-22

Fri., September 24, 2021 Springfield, IL UIS Performing Arts Center

Sun., September 26, 2021 Louisville, KY The Kentucky Center - Bomhard Theater

Thurs., October 7, 2021 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre

Fri., October 8, 2021 Montgomery, AL MPAC

Fri., January 7, 2021 Bakersfield, CA The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Sat., January 8, 2022 San Luis Obispo, CA Fremont Theater

Fri., February 4, 2022 Yakima, WA Capitol Theatre

Sat., February 5, 2022 Boise, ID The Egyptian Theatre

Sun., February 6, 2022 Billings, MT Alberta Bair Theater

Fri., February 11, 2022 Oklahoma City, OK Tower Theatre

Sat., February 12, 2022 Wichita, KS Orpheum Theatre

Fri., February 18, 2022 St. Louis, Mo The Factory

Sat., February 19, 2022 Chicago, IL Vic Theatre

Fri., February 25, 2022 Houston, TX Cullen Performance Hall

Sat., February 26, 2022 San Angelo, TX The Murphey Performance Hall

Sun., February 27, 2022 McAllen, TX McAllen Performing Arts Center

Fri., March 4, 2022 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

Sat., March 5, 2022 Tysons, VA Capital One Hall

About Rob Schneider

Rob Schneider is an accomplished actor, comedian, screenwriter and director. A stand-up comic and veteran of the award-winning NBC sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live, Schneider has gone on to a successful career in films, television and continues his word-wide standup tour.

Schneider's first Netflix comedy special, "Asian Momma, Mexican Kids," premiered globally on August 11, 2020. Filmed in February, the special gives viewers a look at Schneider's family and personal life through hilarious anecdotes. The special ends with a surprise duet performance with Schneider's daughter Elle King.

Born in San Francisco, Schneider's family is of Filipino and Caucasian descent. His father was Jewish and his mother Catholic. His mixed background has been a common theme in his comedy acts. Schneider started his stand-up career in high school opening for the popular San Francisco band "Head On," and was a regular guest on local radio. An opening slot for Dennis Miller garnered him an appearance on the HBO's "13th Annual Young Comedians" special also hosted by Miller. The special led him to a coveted position as a writer for SNL in 1988. Schneider swiftly moved from a writer and featured player to a full cast member with a cast that included Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, David Spade and the late Chris Farley.

After leaving SNL in 1994 Schneider went to roles in film and television including a starring role in the NBC sitcom "Men Behaving Badly," and starring roles in the feature films DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO, THE ANIMAL, THE HOT CHICK, DEUCE BIGALOW: EUROPEAN GIGALOW and THE BENCHWARMERS. DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO has the distinction of being the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000.

Schneider's early film roles also include JUDGE DREDD, DEMOLITION MAN, BEVERLY HILLS HILLBILLIES and DOWN PERISCOPE. He also co-starred in numerous comedies that were some of the biggest films in the past twenty years, including GROWNUPS, THE WATERBOY, LITTLE NICKY, THE LONGEST YARD, 50 FIRST DATES, I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK AND LARRY, YOU DON'T MESS WITH THE ZOHAN, and narrated the animated film 8 CRAZY NIGHTS. He also recently appeared in Netflix's THE WRONG MISSY and the recently released HUBIE HALLOWEEN.

On television Schneider starred in the CBS comedy "Rob," loosely based on his real life. In 2015 he produced, directed and starred in "Real Rob," that followed his life and co-starred his real-life wife Patricia and daughter Miranda for Netflix. "Real Rob" was a milestone for the comedian as he starred, directed, produced and financed the entire season.

Schneider's directorial debut was the comedy BIG STAN, in which he also starred in the title role. In 2010 he released his first comedy album, "Registered Offender," a collection of audio sketches and songs. That year Schneider also revived his stand-up career with an international tour and has continued to tour nationally and internationally ever since.

Schneider is currently co-starring in Netflix's "Home Team," starring Kevin James and is embarking on his stand-up comedy tour throughout the summer. In addition, Schneider recently completed production on the film "Daddy Daughter Trip," which he produced, directed and starred in.

The three-time Emmy nominated writer for SNL is having the best time of his life, enjoying raising his 7 and 3 year old girls, Miranda and Madeline, with his wife Patricia. Schneider is also the father of singer/ songwriter Elle King.

