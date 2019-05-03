RENT: 20th Anniversary Tour Announces Digital Lottery in Chicago

Broadway In Chicago announces there will be a digital lottery and rush tickets for RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, which will play a limited engagement at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) from May 10-19.

The digital lottery will begin May 9 at 9AM, and 20 tickets will be sold for every performance at $25 each. The lottery will happen online only the day before each performance. Seat locations vary per performance for the digital lottery tickets.

In addition, a limited number of day-of-show rush tickets in the first rows of the orchestra section will be offered for each performance at $25 each. These will be available at all performances of the run for purchase in-person at the James M. Nederlander Theatre box office beginning when the box office opens daily.

It is a RENT tradition to offer discounted rush seating in the first few rows of the orchestra section. This tradition began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

Visit https://www.broadwayinchicago.com/show/rent

Follow the link "Click here for details and to enter the lottery"

Click the "Enter Now" button for the performance you want to attend.

Fill out the entry form including the number of tickets you would like (1 or 2). Patrons will receive a confirmation email once they have validated their email (one time only) and successfully entered the lottery.

After the lottery closes, patrons will be notified via email within minutes as to whether they have won or not.

Winners have 60 minutes from the time the lottery closes to pay online with a credit card.

After payment has been received, patrons can pick up tickets at the James M. Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph) no sooner than 30 minutes before show time with a valid photo ID.

DIGITAL LOTTERY ADDITIONAL RULES

Limit 1 entry per person, per performance. Multiple entries will not be accepted. Patrons must be 18 years old and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the names used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. All lottery prices include a $3.50 facility fee. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice. Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. No purchase necessary to enter or win. A purchase will not improve your chances of winning

