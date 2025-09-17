REMEMBERING DAVENPORT’S Will Celebrate the Beloved Cabaret Venue With Four Special Concerts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Chicago’s cabaret community will gather this fall to honor Davenport’s Piano Bar and Cabaret, which closed its doors in April 2025. The weekend-long series, Remembering Davenport’s, will take place October 3–5 at the Skokie Theatre (7924 Lincoln Avenue, Downtown Skokie), with four concerts celebrating the music, artists, and legacy of the beloved Wicker Park destination.

Davenport’s was a central hub for Chicago cabaret for over 25 years, welcoming singers, pianists, and patrons to its iconic front room and cabaret backroom. These special events will bring back Davenport’s family of performers, staff, and guests to celebrate the joy and artistry that made the venue unique.

Front Room Friday – October 3 at 7:30 pm

The opening night concert will highlight the spirit of the piano bar with Andrew Blendermann, Johnny Rodgers, and Sami Scot, plus a tribute to the late Gwen Pippin featuring Sonia Oyola, Fia Torres, Barb Smith, and Carolyn Broquet. Hosted by longtime entertainment director Daryl Nitz, the evening will also include performances by regular patrons Judy and Bernie Rice, Pamela Sue Fox, Bob Howell, Melissa Young, Julie Pambianco, Marianne Murphy-Orland, Mark Grayson, and Ken Baker. Tickets are $35.

Show Time Saturday – October 4 at 7:30 pm

Saturday’s program will showcase Davenport’s cabaret tradition, with special guest Broadway star Karen Mason, who opened the venue in 1998. Other featured performers include Corey Jamison, Joan Curto, David Edelfeldt, Rob Lindley, Beckie Menzie, and Tom Michael. Daryl Nitz hosts. Tickets are $35.

Staff Sunday – October 5 at 2:00 pm

Hosted by Dan Michel and Daryl Nitz, this afternoon event celebrates the talented singing bar staff who made Davenport’s a one-of-a-kind experience. Performers include Anne & Mark Burnell, Justin Hayford, Laura Freeman, Nikki Krzebiot, Khnemu Menu-Ra, Pamela Sue Fox, Miriam Plotkin, and Mary Monica Thomas, with musical direction by Andrew Blendermann. Tickets are $35.

Karen Mason: Just in Styne – October 5 at 7:00 pm

The series will conclude with the Chicago premiere of Karen Mason’s acclaimed concert Just in Styne: Karen Sings Jule. The show honors composer Jule Styne (Gypsy, Funny Girl, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes) with arrangements by Christopher Denny and Barry Kleinbort, who also directs. Mason will be accompanied by Beckie Menzie on piano. Tickets are $45.

Tickets

Individual tickets are $35–$45, or audiences may purchase a weekend pass for $120. Tickets are available at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.