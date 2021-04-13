Quincy Symphony Orchestra Will Return to In-Person Performances With NEW BEGINNINGS This Weekend

Quincy Symphony Orchestra will return to in-person performances with New Beginnings, presented on April 17, 2021.

The orchestra, conducted by Dr. Bruce Briney, will perform selections that are bright, joyful and uplifting.

Program:

Haydn Symphony No. 6 "Le matin

Britten Simple Symphony

Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3

Seating will be in the lower level of Morrison Theater only; no balcony seating. Masks are required for all patrons.

Digital access will also be available. The digital concert will premiere at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 via the QSOA YouTube Channel. Access will be available for one month.

Purchase tickets at https://qsoa.org/concerts-events/tickets/.