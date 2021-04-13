Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quincy Symphony Orchestra Will Return to In-Person Performances With NEW BEGINNINGS This Weekend

The orchestra, conducted by Dr. Bruce Briney, will perform selections that are bright, joyful and uplifting.

Apr. 13, 2021  
Quincy Symphony Orchestra will return to in-person performances with New Beginnings, presented on April 17, 2021.

Program:

Haydn Symphony No. 6 "Le matin
Britten Simple Symphony
Bach Orchestral Suite No. 3

Seating will be in the lower level of Morrison Theater only; no balcony seating. Masks are required for all patrons.

Digital access will also be available. The digital concert will premiere at 5 p.m. Monday, May 3, 2021 via the QSOA YouTube Channel. Access will be available for one month.

Purchase tickets at https://qsoa.org/concerts-events/tickets/.


