Porchlight Announces Rebeccah Singer As First Full-Time Education Director

Porchlight Music Theatre is pleased to announce the appointment of Rebeccah Singer as the company's first full-time education director. Singer begins immediately overseeing Porchlight's education, intern and outreach programs. These programs offer an educational and personal growth environment where youth, professionals and fans from across Chicago may create, practice, perform and appreciate the unique music theatre art form.



This year, Porchlight, in addition to a variety of music, voice and dance classes, offers a youth Winter Music Theatre Intensive, the Spring Production Intensive (this year presenting Freaky Friday: One Act Edition on the same stage as Porchlight's mainstage production Disney's Freaky Friday) and three sessions of its "Make Your Own Musical" summer camps. Financial assistance may be available for students interested in any of Porchlight's classes. More information on these programs is available at This year, Porchlight, in addition to a variety of music, voice and dance classes, offers a youth Winter Music Theatre Intensive, the Spring Production Intensive (this year presenting Freaky Friday: One Act Edition on the same stage as Porchlight's mainstage production Disney's Freaky Friday) and three sessions of its "Make Your Own Musical" summer camps. Financial assistance may be available for students interested in any of Porchlight's classes. More information on these programs is available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org/school/.

Executive Director Jeannie Lukow said, "Porchlight continues to expand its youth education and outreach programming reaching more and more Chicago youth and their friends and families. Rebeccah's energy and expertise perfectly mirrors the skills needed to continue Porchlight's trajectory in becoming a leader in music theatre education."

Singer added, "Porchlight is offering me an incredible opportunity to help set the strategic vision of our youth education programs as well as expand the reach, particularly in partnerships that serve under-resourced communities. I look forward to working with Porchlight, its teaching staff and, of course, the students."

Rebeccah Singer comes to Porchlight from Emerald City Theatre where she worked in youth arts education for nearly six years, two of them as the company's education manager. She has also been a teaching artist for Lookingglass Theater, The Playground Theater and the iO Theater. Singer holds a BFA from Syracuse University where she graduated magna cum laude, and is a graduate of the Severn Darden Graduate program at Second City and a current performer at iO Chicago.





