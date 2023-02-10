Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Porchlight Announces Final Extension For CABARET

Performances will now end on Sunday, March 19.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Porchlight Announces Final Extension For CABARET

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. Cabaret has been extended for a second time, now through Sunday, March 19.

This is Cabaret's final extension with Porchlight's production closing March 19.

Based on the 1951 play I Am A Camera by John Van Druten and the novel "Goodbye to Berlin'' by Christopher Isherwood, Porchlight's production is directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber (Porchlight's Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy and Sweeney Todd), associate directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier (Porchlight's Spring Awakening, Sophisticated Ladies and In the Heights) and music directed by Linda Madonia (Porchlight's A Chorus Line, Billy Elliot and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum). The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. (March 8 and 15), Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3:30 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. with a weekday matinee Thursday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets for all performances of Cabaret are now on sale starting at $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 773.777.9884 or by visiting PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

Bold and provocative, this winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, shines a spotlight on Berlin in the late 1920s and the colorful, gritty and hedonistic lives found there. Filled with iconic songs and electrifying dance, Cabaret tells the story of the American writer Clifford Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles on the eve of the Nazi party's rise to power. Overseen by an ominous Emcee at the fabled Kit Kat Club, Cabaret is a cautionary tale that has renewed resonance in today's political climate.

The cast for Cabaret, in alphabetical order, includes Neala Barron (she/her/hers, Fraulein "Fritzie" Kost); Frankie Leo Bennett (he/him/his, standby The Emcee and Max); Jordan Beyeler (she/her/hers, swing); Anna Brockman (she/her/hers, Lulu/ensemble); Morgan DiFonzo (she/her/hers,Texas/ensemble); Gilbert Domally (he/him/his, Clifford Bradshaw); Julia Fleckenstein (she/her/hers, Helga/ensemble); Tim Foszcz (he/him/his, Hermann/ensemble); Haley Gustafson (she/her/hers/they/them/theirs, Frenchie/ensemble); Josiah Haugen (he/him/his, Ernst Ludwig); Natalie Henry (she/her/hers, Rosie/ensemble); Mark David Kaplan (he/him/his, Herr Schultz); Darren Patin (any with respect, Victor/ensemble); Shane Roberie (he/him/his, Max/ensemble); Mary Robin Roth (she/her/hers, Fräulein Schneider); Erica Stephan (she/her/hers, Sally Bowles); Cam Turner (he/him/his, swing/Dance Captain); Josh Walker (he/him/his, The Emcee); Shaun White (he/him/his, Bobby/ensemble) and Evan Wilhelm (he/him/his,Hans/ensemble).

The Cabaret band includes Linda Madonia (she/her/hers, conductor/keyboard); Cara Strauss (she/her/hers, reeds); Alison Tatum (she/her/hers, violin); Greg Strauss (he/him/his, trumpet); Stephanie Lebens (she/her/hers, trombone); Jake Saleh (he/him/his, bass) and Justin Akira Kono (he/him/his, drums).

The Cabaret production team includes Michael Weber (he/him/his, director); Brenda Didier (she/her/hers, associate director/choreographer); Linda Madonia (she/her/hers, music director); Angela Weber Miller (she/her/hers, scenic design); Bill Morey (he/him/his, costume design); Patrick Chan (he/him/his, lighting design); Matthew R. Chase (he/him/his, sound design), Smooch Medina (he/him/his, projection design); Rowan Doe (they/them/theirs, properties design) Johnnie Schleyer (he/him/his, scenic supervisor); Jessie Howe (she/her/hers, scenic charge); Tina Stasny (she/her/hers, costume supervisor); Rachel West (she/her/hers, lighting supervisor); Emma Rosemary (she/her/hers) and Jack Zanger (he/him/his, co-wardrobe supervisors) Payton Kaye (he/him/his, audio engineer and supervisor); David Sabbagh (he/him/his, audio assistant) Drew Donnelly (he/him/his, production stage manager); Nicol Couch (she/her/hers), Mia Maccarella (she/her/hers) and Spencer Fritz (he/him/his, assistant stage managers); Kathy Logelin (she/her/hers, dialect coach), Sheryl Williams (she/her/hers, intimacy/fight choreographer); Nate Cohen (he/him/his, dramaturg/cultural consultant); Majel Cuza (she/her/hers, production manager); Heather Gervasi (she/her/hers, production manager assistant); Jordan Zickmann (any with respect, production management intern) and Frankie Leo Bennett (she/her/hers, producing artistic associate.)




Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark Star in BEING SEEN at the Den Theatre This Summer Photo
Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark Star in BEING SEEN at the Den Theatre This Summer
Voted “Fan Favorite” (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. 
Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of THE L Photo
Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT, March 23 - April 23
Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, March 23 - April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater.
Comedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in May Photo
Comedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in May
The Den Theatre will present the comedy podcast and live touring show “Two Dykes and a Mic”, playing Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
Rivendell Welcomes New Ensemble Members Photo
Rivendell Welcomes New Ensemble Members
Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE), Chicago’s only Equity theatre dedicated to producing new work with women at the core, welcomes eight new ensemble members.

More Hot Stories For You


American Blues Theater Names Kristoffer Diaz The Recipient Of The 2022 Blue Ink Award For His Play THINGS WITH FRIENDSAmerican Blues Theater Names Kristoffer Diaz The Recipient Of The 2022 Blue Ink Award For His Play THINGS WITH FRIENDS
February 10, 2023

American Blues Theater, under the continued leadership of Artistic Director Gwendolyn Whiteside, announces the recipient of the 2023 Blue Ink Award is Kristoffer Diaz for his play Things With Friends. As part of the award, Diaz receives a $2,500 cash prize, a staged reading at American Blues Theater, and the opportunity to further develop his script with American Blues Theater.
Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark Star in BEING SEEN at the Den Theatre This SummerWill Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark Star in BEING SEEN at the Den Theatre This Summer
February 10, 2023

Voted “Fan Favorite” (one of 12 out of 180+ productions so honored) at the New York International Fringe Festival, Being Seen, written and directed by Richard Gustin and starring Will Clinger and Kelly Anne Clark makes its Chicago premiere, June 14 - July 2, in the Crosby Theatre at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. 
Porchlight Announces Final Extension For CABARETPorchlight Announces Final Extension For CABARET
February 10, 2023

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced that the Tony Award-winning landmark musical Cabaret, at the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St. Cabaret has been extended for a second time, now through Sunday, March 19.
Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT, March 23 - April 23Idle Muse Theatre Company Announces Cast And Creative Team For The World Premiere Of THE LAST QUEEN OF CAMELOT, March 23 - April 23
February 9, 2023

Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of The Last Queen of Camelot, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, March 23 - April 23 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater.
Comedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in MayComedy Podcast TWO DYKES AND A MIC is Coming to The Den Theatre in May
February 9, 2023

The Den Theatre will present the comedy podcast and live touring show “Two Dykes and a Mic”, playing Friday, May 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage.
share