Playmakers Laboratory To Present THAT’S WEIRD, GRANDMA: HOLIDAY PARTY! At Neo-Futurist Theater

PlayMakers Laboratory will return to the Neo-Futurist Theater this winter with its annual holiday edition of That’s Weird, Grandma: Holiday Party!, running December 5–14, 2025. Directed by company member Linnaea Groh, the production features original sketches adapted from stories written by Chicago elementary school students.

A long-running favorite for families and educators alike, That’s Weird, Grandma transforms children’s imaginative writing into short plays, songs, and comedy pieces performed by professional actors, comedians, and musicians. The show blends humor and heart, with stories ranging from whimsical dialogues between unexpected characters to reflections on community and social change.

The cast includes company members Jen Allman, Noah Appel, Ruby Gibson, Maddy Grady, Indira Gutiérrez, Barry Irving, Daniela Kriedler, Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Sam Nieves, Yongwoo Park, Brad Stevens, and Melanie VItaterna. Nick Crothers serves as stage manager.

Performances will take place at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for youth (including a $2.50 processing fee) and are available at www.playmakerslab.org.