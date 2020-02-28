PlayMakers Laboratory Will Present THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A HIP-HOPERA

PlayMakers Laboratory will continue its 2019-20 season with THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A Hip-Hopera featuring a movin' 'n' groovin' lineup of stories directed by Shá Norman, with music direction by The Ricky Harris. The hip-hop-infused revue will play Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm from May 8 - 23, 2020 at the Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140.



Comments Director Shá Norman "This round of That's Weird, Grandma will highlight all the hip-hop numbers written by Chicago elementary school students and performed by company members over the years. High Energy, Black and Brown Joy, Classic Rhymes, and So Much Soul will be on full display for a uniquely original feel-good time!"

Now in its 18th year, THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA features adaptations of stories written during PlayMakers Laboratory's creative writing residencies in Chicago elementary schools. PML's ensemble of professional actors, comedians and musicians bring the young authors' stories to life as raucous sketches, songs and movement pieces, performing first for students in their schools and then for the public. These stories - from hilarious dialogues between unlikely characters to poignant pleas for social change - resonate with adults while celebrating the imaginations of young people. Every week brings a new line-up of stories, and PML invites audiences to vote on their favorites at each performance.

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

Title: THAT'S WEIRD, GRANDMA: A Hip-Hopera

Written by Chicago Elementary School Students

Adapted for the stage by PlayMakers Laboratory Company Members

Directed by Shá Norman

Music Direction by The Ricky Harris

Stage Manager: Cedar Larson

Location: Neo-Futurist Theater, 5153 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago

Dates: Preview: Friday, May 8 at 7:30 pm

Press performance: Saturday, May 9 at 7:30 pm

Regular run: Friday, May 15 - Saturday, May 23, 2020

Curtain Times: Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm

Tickets: Preview: $10 for adults, $5 children 12 and under, $8 groups of 10 or more. Regular run: $20 for adults, $10 for children 12 and under. Discounts: $12 for students with ID, seniors, veterans and groups of 10 or more people. Teen Arts Pass (TAP) members: $5 with ID. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at www.playmakerslab.org or by calling (773) 506-7140.





