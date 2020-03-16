PlayMakers Laboratory Postpones FANCY SCHMANCY: A GALA OF LIVING ART Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, PlayMakers Laboratory has announced it will postpone its annual benefit Fancy Schmancy: A Gala of Living Art, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Wintrust's Grand Banking Hall, 231 S. LaSalle St. in Chicago.

PlayMakers Laboratory issued the following statement:

"With much thought and conversation, we have decided to postpone our annual Fancy Schmancy Gala until the summer. The safety of our patrons, teaching-artists, board members and staff are our top priority and concerns related to the novel COVID-19 virus spreading has led us to our decision. Once a rescheduled date is determined, ticket holders will be contacted regarding their previous registration. We truly appreciate your advocacy to arts education, and we hope to see you again this summer. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to email us at development@playmakerslab.org."





