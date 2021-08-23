Piven Theatre Workshop Announces Fall Classes

Piven Theatre Workshop is celebrating its 50th Anniversary of improvisation, story theatre, and transformation! They invite youth and adult students to join them in class this fall. They are looking forward to working with new and returning students in an exciting training experience.

Youth Wing: They have Saturday and weekday classes for students of all levels, in grades three through twelve. Students with previous arts experience are invited to apply for a place in their Advanced Performance Ensemble (grades 6 through 8) and their High School Performance Lab (grades 9 through 12). They are offering both in-person and virtual courses.

More details can be found at www.piventheatre.org. See class descriptions included below!

Email them at education@piventheatre.org or give them a call at 847-866-6597 with any questions.

Adult Wing: Join them for Improvisation, Games and Risk-Taking with Artistic Director Jen Green. Spots for Session One are filling fast, and Session Two enrollment is now open. This class is perfect for both individuals interested in trying improv for the first time and folks who have taken theatre and improv classes previously. Learn more at www.piventheatre.org.

Intro to Piven for 3rd-5th Graders

Saturdays, 9:00am to 10:00am

12 weeks

9/18/21 - 12/11/21 (no class Thanksgiving Week)

$300

Perfect for the young student who wants to begin exploring theatre arts in a fun, supportive environment! Students stretch their creative muscles through theatre games while they begin to discover the art of storytelling and improvisation. This class provides the perfect introduction to the Piven training technique!

Intro to Piven for 4th-8th Graders

Tuesdays, 4:30pm to 5:30pm

12 weeks

9/21/21 - 12/14/21 (No class Thanksgiving week)

$300

This class is ideal for both new and returning students who are eager to play theatre games alongside supportive ensemble members. Students are encouraged to celebrate each other's work and strengthen their team-building skills, all while telling stories and improvising.

Virtual Improv and Story-building for ages 9-13

Saturdays, 11:00am to 12:00pm

12 weeks

9/18/21 - 12/11/21 (no class Thanksgiving Week)

$300

Join a dedicated ensemble of young storytellers and explore a unique, virtual approach to the Piven method. They use improv games to create original characters, locations, and stories, all while taking advantage of Zoom to hone on-camera technique. Students will gain skills as actors, collaborators, and creative writers. Get Ready to Play and let your imagination soar!

6th- 8th Grade Improv, Story, and Scene

Saturdays, 10:00am to 11:30am

12 weeks

9/18/21 - 12/11/21 (no class Thanksgiving Week)

$350

Students learn about improvisation ensembles, story theatre, and scene study in this class that explores all that the Piven Technique has to offer. During the Fall Session, class focuses on improvisation as a tool for young actors in scene rehearsals. In the Spring Session, students have the opportunity to explore Story Theatre, Piven's signature performance form. Open to new and returning students, especially those who are interested in learning about the techniques employed by Piven's professional-level youth ensembles.

Advanced Performance Ensemble

for 6th-8th Graders (IN PERSON)

Saturdays, 9:30am to 11:30am

12 weeks

9/18/21 - 12/11/21 (no class Thanksgiving Week)

$400

Students in grades who have been recommended by their Piven instructor for this advanced program have the opportunity to build work that moves from the classroom to the Piven stage. Under the guidance of their senior instructors, students work within their ensemble over the course of twelve weeks to adapt stories into original performance pieces. This invitation-only class will culminate in a performance for families and friends exploring the work students have done over the session. Admission is by invitation or submission only.

High School Performance Lab (IN PERSON)

Saturdays, 11:30am to 1:30pm

12 weeks

9/18/21 - 12/11/21 (no class Thanksgiving Week)

$400

This advanced, performance-oriented program is an intensive experience for actors in grades nine through twelve. Meeting for ten weeks, this class explores the full Piven canon, blending improvisation, theatre games, scene study, adaptation, and directing opportunities within a three-hour intensive class. At the end of the program, students perform the work they've explored on the Piven stage for family, friends, and the wider Piven community! This class is open only to high school students and admission is by invitation or submission only.

Improvisation, Games & Risk Taking with Artistic Director Jen Green

Tuesdays, 6:30-8:00 PM

6 weeks

Session Two: November 2 to December 14

$175

Want to know what Piven is all about? Are you interested in getting into a theater class, shaking off the dust, and activating your creativity? This class allows students to discover the Piven Technique by learning theatre games and improvisation in a fun, supportive, ensemble-based environment. Perfect for all students looking to discover and re-discover their work!