Pitbull to Perform at Hard Rock Live in April

Pitbull is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's Hard Rock Live venue on Friday, April 7. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Pitbull invites disruption on a global scale as a GRAMMY-winning independent international superstar, education advocate, business entrepreneur and motivational speaker. With countless awards, dozens of international number ones, hundreds of gold and platinum certifications, millions of single sales, 25 million album sales, and cumulative video views in excess of 15 billion, one of the most impressive careers in music history set the stage for him to make true change.

Not only did he successfully help establish Sports Leadership Arts and Management (SLAM!) tuition-free public charter schools across the country, he was honored by the United Nations General Assembly on behalf of Clean Water Here; he is a partner in eMerge Americas, the annual tech and innovation summit held in Miami; and he was honored alongside music legends as well as Nobel Peace Prize and Pulitzer Prize winners at the 2019 International Achievement Summit.

Pitbull and Horizon Media have partnered to launch 305 Worldwide, a new multicultural marketing agency. After announcing several partnerships in 2020 such as LivexLive, and "From Negative to Positive" Podcast, Pitbull ended 2020 with a bang by ringing in the new year performing on main stage in Times Square. In the first month of 2021, Pitbull became the co-owner of NASCAR racing team [Team Trackhouse], and proudly served as the Grand Marshal of the 2021 NASCAR Daytona 500.

At the same time, he only continues to expand his influence across fitness, health, and wellness. As an investor and brand ambassador, he joined forces with Echelon for the "Pitbull X Echelon" partnership, providing Pitbull-themed rides to millions of users exclusively in the Echelon Fit App.

He returned to the road in 2022 with the sold out North American Can't Stop Us Now Tour, packing arenas and amphitheaters coast-to-coast. Speaking of, Pitbull has performed for millions worldwide and even joined forces with the #1 life and business strategist, Tony Robbins, for numerous engagements around the globe. He maximizes his own creative, entrepreneurial and personal freedom, yet again, on his next long-awaited English album, coming soon.

Tickets for Pitbull are on sale now. Tickets start at $199.50. This show is standing room only. Ages 21 and up. The Hard Rock Live box office is open every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on show days starting at 12 p.m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana is located at 5400 West 29th Ave. in Gary, IN, directly adjacent to the I80/94 Burr Street Interchange. For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana's $300 Million casino and entertainment destination opened to the public on May 14, 2021. Hard Rock's premier 200,000-square foot entertainment complex features over 1600 slots and 80 table games totaling more than 2,100 gaming positions. In addition to the new Hard Rock Live performance venue, Hard Rock Casino's five dining options include Hard Rock Café, Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, YOUYU Noodle Bar, Fresh Harvest, and Constant Grind Coffee Shop, and also features a retail shop. For more information, contact https://www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

The new Hard Rock Live performance venue is outfitted with state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems. The sound equipment features an L-Acoustics K2 line array system with KS28 subwoofers and KIVA-II front fill. Hard Rock Live has excellent sightlines. Hard Rock Live can seat up to 1,894 with an overall capacity of 2,700 including standing room only.