Photos & Video: First Look at Drury Lane Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIA'S

Drury Lane's hit summer show Steel Magnolias is playing through August 7. The production features Janet Ulrich Brooks (Ouiser), Amy J. Carle (M'Lynn), Lillian Castillo (Annelle), Cordelia Dewdney (Shelby), Elizabeth Ledo (Truvy), Susie McMonagle (Clairee), McKinley Carter (u/s Truvy, M'Lynn), Hannah Fernandes (u/s Shelby, Annelle), and Meighan Gerachis (u/s Ouiser, Clairee).



In a beauty parlor in northwestern Louisiana, life is anything but boring. Steel Magnolias follows six women over the course of three years as they face life's challenges together and find comfort in one another. Embracing both laughter and tears, this story celebrates the power of female friendship.



The all-female creative team bringing this story of friendship to life includes Johanna McKenzie (Director), Miller Angela Weber Miller (Scenic Designer), Jessica Pabst (Costume Designer), Lindsey Lyddan (Lighting Designer), Sarah Ramos (Sound Designer), Cassy Schillo (Props Design), Emily Young (Hair & Wig Design), and Sammi Grant (Dialect Coach). The Production Stage Manager is Juli Hrovat-Walker.

Tickets, priced $64-$79, are available by phone at (630) 530-0111 or online.