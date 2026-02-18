Photos: TOP GIRLS At Raven Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chicago’s Raven Theatre Company has released production photos of its newest show, TOP GIRLS, Caryl Churchill’s most famous work and regarded as one of the best British plays of the 20th century, directed by Lucky Stiff.

Raven Theatre continues its commitment to timely plays in the theatrical canon, presenting Caryl Churchill’s masterpiece on feminism, class, and politics, TOP GIRLS. From an Algonquin round table boasting some of history’s most notable women, to the halls of the Top Girls Employment Agency, Marlene’s exchanges with the women around her create a vivid and compelling exploration of their aspirations through time. Heralded as one of the best British plays of the 20th century, TOP GIRLS navigates the shifting dynamics of a patriarchal society.

Raven Theatre’s TOP GIRLS runs February 18 - March 22, 2026, with previews February 12 - 15. Performances are held Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. on the Johnson Stage at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark St. Tickets are $45, with discounts available for students, military, and industry ($30 previews); to purchase tickets and for more information about Raven Theatre’s 43rd season, visit www.raventheatre.com.