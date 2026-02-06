Photos: THE IRISH … AND HOW THEY GOT THAT WAY At Porchlight Music Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Check out photos of Porchlight Music Theatre’s production of The Irish … and How They Got That Way, by Frank McCourt, now playing through March 15 at The Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn St.

The production features original musical arrangements by Rusty Magee with music and lyrics by various artists, and is directed by David Girolmo and music directed and additional musical arrangements by David Fiorello, is

The Irish … performance schedule is Thursday and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The Irish … is included in Porchlight’s 2025 - 2026 subscription series, available at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org.

The Irish … and How They Got That Way is an irreverent musical history of Ireland through the tumultuous 20th and 21st centuries seen through the eyes of Pulitzer Prize winning author, Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes, ‘Tis, Teacher Man) whose razor sharp wit, coupled with his trademark satirical irony and boundless love for the Irish people are all underscored by humor, heartache and a glorious score that spans 100+ years from “Danny Boy,” “Galway Bay” and “The Rare Old Times” to “Too-Ra-Loo-Ra-Loo-Ra” and U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I Am Looking For.”

The cast for The Irish … and How They Got That Way includes Emily Goldberg (Woman #2), Michael Mahler+ (Man #1), Leah Morrow+ (Woman #1), Luke Nowakowski (Man #2) with David Fiorello (conductor/The Pianist) and Elleon Dobias (The Violinist) and understudies Caroline Lyell (U/S Woman #1 and #2) and Kevin Webb (U/S Man #1 and #2).

The creative team for The Irish … and How They Got That Way includes David Girolmo (director), David Fiorello (music director and additional musical arrangements), Tianxuan Chen (scenic designer), Alexis J. Roston (costume designer), Max Maxin IV (lighting and projection designer), Ellen Markus (props designer), Matthew R. Chase (sound designer), Nick Peebles (scenic supervisor), Ali Westendorf (costume/wardrobe supervisor), Riley Woods (lighting supervisor), Royce Pataras (AV supervisor), Jay Black (audio engineer (A1)), Drew Donnelly+ (production stage manager), Carli Shapiro (assistant stage manager), Rachel West (production supervisor), Linda Madonia (company manager/music supervisor) and Michael Weber (artistic director).