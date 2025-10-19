Photos: Redtwist Theatre's CHICAGO: QUEERLY ADAPTED FROM THE PLAY YOU'VE NEVER HEARD OF THAT INSPIRED THE MUSICAL YOU CAN'T GET AWAY FROM

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Redtwist Theatre's world premiere production, Chicago: Queerly Adapted From The Play You've Never Heard Of That Inspired The Musical You Can't Get Away From, is now playing through November 23.

The show by Maurine Dallas Watkins is adapted by Producing Artistic Director Eileen Dixon and Executive Artistic Director Dusty Brown, with contributions from Chelsea Rolfes, Shaina Toledo, Jasmine Robertson, Caroline Kidwell, Jack Seijo, JT Nagle, Laura Sturm and Macaria Chaparro Martinez and directed by Producing Artistic Director Eileen Dixon.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3:30 p.m., with a runtime of one hour and 40 minutes, with no intermission. There will be two understudy performances on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 16 at 3:30 p.m.

Chicago: Queerly Adapted From The Play You've Never Heard Of That Inspired The Musical You Can't Get Away From is a queer adaptation of Maurine Watkins’s 1926 play, Chicago. The play is a satire of lawyers and journalists and the criminals who keep them in business. It's the roaring 20s and Roxy Hart is desperate to get out of Cook County Jail and onto the Vaudeville stage. Join Redtwist in rediscovering this classic story of the Windy City written by the Chicago Tribune journalist who first reported on the real murderesses of Jazz Age Chicago.

The Chicago: Queerly Adapted From The Play You've Never Heard Of That Inspired The Musical You Can't Get Away From cast includes Chelsea Rolfes (Roxie Hart), Caroline Kidwell (Prosecutor Harrison/Liz/Go-To-Hell Kitty), Shaina Toledo (Mr. Moe Watkins), Jasmine Robertson (Zelda Morton/Judge), Jack Seijo (Billy Flynn), Macaria Chaparro Martinez (Sergeant Murdock/Magdalena), JT Nagle (Amos Hart), Laura Sturm (Velma Kelly/Machine-Gun Rosie), and Ashley Anderson (Mary Sunshine), Kelsey McGrath (Roxie Hart U/S), Erin Feldman (Prosecutor Harrison/Liz/Go-To-Hell Kitty U/S), Lexy Weixel (Mr. Moe Watkins U/S), Hannah Antman (Billy Flynn U/S), Elizabeth Bushell (Velma Kelly/Machine-Gun Rosie U/S), Miranda Hernandez (Sergeant Murdock/Magdalena U/S), Sania Faith McKnight (Mary Sunshine U/S).

The Chicago: Queerly Adapted From The Play You've Never Heard Of That Inspired The Musical You Can't Get Away From production team includes Eileen Dixon (director/casting director/producing artistic director), Taylor Owen (movement director and assistant director), Charlie Levinson (production stage manager), Seth Eggenschwiller (fight choreographer), Brandii Champagne (scenic designer), Madeline Felauer (costume designer), Leo Bassow (props designer), Harper Justus (sound designer), Jeff Brain (technical director), Dusty Brown (dramaturg), Cat Davis (lighting designer), Laura Sturm (intimacy designer), Caroline Kidwell (music director), and Raine DeDominici (production manager).

Check out production photos below:

Jasmine Robertson and Chelsea Rolfes

Shaina Toledo, Jack Seijo, Caroline Kidwell, Chelsea Rolfes, JT Nagle and Macaria Chaparro Martinez

Caroline Kidwell and Shaina Toledo

Ashley Anderson and Shaina Toledo

Chelsea Rolfes and Jack Seijo

Ashley Anderson and Jack Seijo

Jasmine Robertson, JT Nagle and Caroline Kidwell

Macaria Chaparro Martinez, Chelsea Rolfes and Jack Seijo

Shaina Toledo and Macaria Chaparro Matinez