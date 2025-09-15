 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre

Production by Chicago playwright Kimberly Dixon-Mays runs through October 5.

By: Sep. 15, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lifeline Theatre has released production photos of the world premiere of RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS by Kimberly Dixon-Mays, directed by Christopher Wayland.

The production runs September 14–October 5, 2025, following previews September 5–13, at Lifeline’s Rogers Park home (6912 N. Glenwood Ave). Tickets, priced $25–$45, are available at lifelinetheatre.com.

In RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS, two estranged siblings—polar opposites in temperament—embark on one final project to put grief behind them and create the joy they both long for. Their daring plan can only succeed if they learn to accept each other’s particular magic. Developed in Lifeline’s 2024 BIPOC Developmental Workshop, the play marks Dixon-Mays’ first full production with the company.

The cast features LaKecia Harris (Ash), Simmery Branch (Harley), Marcus D. Moore (Teddy), and Felisha McNeal (Inola). The production team includes Maryha Paige (stage manager), Shokie Tseumah (scenic and props design), Joseph Nelson (lighting and projections design), Emily McConnell (costume design), and Isaac Mandel (sound design).

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The show runs approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets are $45 for general admission, with discounts available for military, students, and seniors. Reservations can be made by calling 773-761-4477 or emailing info@lifelinetheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Josh Bernaski

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
Simmery Branch, Marcus D. Moore

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
Simmery Branch and LaKecia

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
LaKecia Harris and Simmery Branch

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
Simmery Branch and LaKecia Harris

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
Marcus D. Moore, Simmery Branch, and Felicia McNeal

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
LaKecia Harris and Simmery Branch

Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre Image
Simmery Branch and LaKecia Harris




Need more Chicago Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
1 user

Art
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos