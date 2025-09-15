Photos: RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS At Lifeline Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lifeline Theatre has released production photos of the world premiere of RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS by Kimberly Dixon-Mays, directed by Christopher Wayland.

The production runs September 14–October 5, 2025, following previews September 5–13, at Lifeline’s Rogers Park home (6912 N. Glenwood Ave). Tickets, priced $25–$45, are available at lifelinetheatre.com.

In RABBITS IN THEIR POCKETS, two estranged siblings—polar opposites in temperament—embark on one final project to put grief behind them and create the joy they both long for. Their daring plan can only succeed if they learn to accept each other’s particular magic. Developed in Lifeline’s 2024 BIPOC Developmental Workshop, the play marks Dixon-Mays’ first full production with the company.

The cast features LaKecia Harris (Ash), Simmery Branch (Harley), Marcus D. Moore (Teddy), and Felisha McNeal (Inola). The production team includes Maryha Paige (stage manager), Shokie Tseumah (scenic and props design), Joseph Nelson (lighting and projections design), Emily McConnell (costume design), and Isaac Mandel (sound design).

Performances are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The show runs approximately 90 minutes.

Tickets are $45 for general admission, with discounts available for military, students, and seniors. Reservations can be made by calling 773-761-4477 or emailing info@lifelinetheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Josh Bernaski



Simmery Branch, Marcus D. Moore

Simmery Branch and LaKecia

LaKecia Harris and Simmery Branch

Simmery Branch and LaKecia Harris

Marcus D. Moore, Simmery Branch, and Felicia McNeal

LaKecia Harris and Simmery Branch

Simmery Branch and LaKecia Harris