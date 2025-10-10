 tracker
Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look

The production runs through November 2 in The Yard.

By: Oct. 10, 2025
Chicago Shakespeare Theater is presenting Paranormal Activity, an original story based on Paramount Pictures’ terrifying film franchise—now live on stage. Get a first look at photos here!

This North American premiere from celebrated Chicago playwright Levi Holloway (Broadway’s Grey House) and Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett (Sleep No More) features illusions by Tony Award winner Chris Fisher (Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child). James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape the past…but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are.

The production runs through November 2 in The Yard, featuring performances by Cher Álvarez, Patrick Heusinger, Shannon Cochran, and Kate Fry and Sophie Kaegi. Following the run at Chicago Shakespeare, the North American premiere production runs at co-producing partner organizations: Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles (November 13-December 7), Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C. (January 28-February 7), and American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco (February 19-March 15).

Photo credit: Kyle Flubacker

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Cher Álvarez

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Patrick Heusinger

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Cher Álvarez and Patrick Heusinger

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Cher Álvarez

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Patrick Heusinger, Cher Álvarez and Kate Fry

Photos: PARANORMAL ACTIVITY at Goodman Theatre First Look Image
Paranormal Activity

Videos