Photos: Lyric Opera of Chicago Presents Verdi's RIGOLETTO

Rigoletto returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago, September 14 to October 6, 2024. See photos from the production.

By: Sep. 13, 2024
Opening Chicago’s cultural season with a vengeance, Verdi’s psychological thriller Rigoletto returns to Lyric Opera of Chicago, September 14 to October 6, 2024. See photos from the production. 

Music Director Enrique Mazzola kicks off Lyric’s 70th season with this production. The much-acclaimed Verdian conducts the legendary score with instantly recognizable highlights like the Duke’s "La donna è mobile" and Gilda’s ecstatic "Caro nome." Rigoletto’s timeless tale of passion, revenge, and obsession is on spectacular display in director Mary Birnbaum’s Lyric debut.

The trio at the center of Rigoletto is anchored by three captivating voices: Javier Camarena and Mané Galoyan, who each make their highly anticipated Lyric debuts, and returning star Igor Golovatenko. The production also stars Lyric favorites Soloman Howard and Zoie Reams.

Photo Credit: Todd Rosenberg

Igor Golovatenko, Soloman Howard

Igor Golovatenko

Javier Camarena and The Company of Rigoletto

Andrew Manea and The Company of Rigoletto

Travon D. Walker, Christopher Humbert, Jr.

Javier Camarena, Adia Evans

The Company of Rigoletto

Zoie Reams, Javier Camarena

Mané Galoyan, Javier Camarena, Zoie Reams

The Company of Rigoletto

The Company of Rigoletto




