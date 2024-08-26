Photos: Jessica Cluess's A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING at the Edge Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Button Eyes Productions has released production photos from their World Premiere adaptation of Jessica Cluess’s A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING. This intriguing adaptation by Ed Rutherford about Lovecraftian horrors from another dimension invading Victorian England runs through September 28, 2024, at the Edge Theater.

Black Button Eyes Productions rides again! In this world premiere adaptation of the fantasy novel by Jessica Cluess, Lovecraftian horrors from another dimension have invaded Victorian England. A young lady with unusual magical ability, Henrietta Howell, may be the Chosen One destined to stop the army of monstrosities - if she can learn to control her powers in time. Intrigue, humor, sorcery, and tentacles - what's not to love?

A SHADOW BRIGHT AND BURNING performances will be held on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., plus one additional industry performance on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at www.blackbuttoneyes.com.

Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

Jason LaCombe, Anne Marie Andaleon

Jason LaCombe, Anne Marie Andaleon, Timothy Griffin, Troy Schaeflein

Kat Evans, Jason LaCombe, Anne Marie Andaleon

Jason LaCombe, Anne Marie Andaleon, Timothy Griffin, Troy Schaeflein, Jennifer Mickelson, Sierra Buffum, David Lipscjultz, Peter Ruger

Timothy Griffin, Jessica Goforth, Kat Evans, Troy Schaeflein

Jason LaCombe, Anne Marie Andaleon, Jennifer Mickelson

Anne Marie Andaleon, Jennifer Mickelson

