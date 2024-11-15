Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An intimate look at family, faith, and community in times of grief and healing, Blue makes its Chicago premiere at Lyric Opera of Chicago from November 16 to December 1, 2024. See photos of the production.

Blue examines the growth and development of a modern Black family, with faith as the grounding force that ties their surrounding community together even as it is torn apart by police violence. Tony Award-winning theater and opera composer Jeanine Tesori’s magnificently moving music is matched by librettist and director Tazewell Thompson’s probing, deeply sensitive text.

Kenneth Kellogg makes his much-anticipated Lyric debut as the Father, a role that was written expressly for him, with Lyric favorite Zoie Reams as the Mother, Ryan Opera Center Ensemble member Travon D. Walker as the Son, and Norman Garrett as the Reverend. Conductor Joseph Young makes his Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

Since its world premiere in 2019, Blue has quickly been hailed as a modern American classic, and it is the latest work that is part of Lyric’s ongoing commitment to creating and fostering the next generation of opera.

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

Adia Evans, Zoie Reams, Krysty Swann, and Ariana Wehr

Kenneth Kellogg, Zoie Reams, and the Company of Blue

Kenneth Kellogg and Zoie Reams

Travon D. Walker

Kenneth Kellogg and Travon D. Walker

Adia Evans, Krysty Swann, Ariana Wehr, and Zoie Reams

Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, Kenneth Kellogg, Christopher Humbert, Jr., and Terrence Chin-Loy

The Company of Blue

Zoie Reams

Kenneth Kellogg and Zoie Reams

Kenneth Kellogg and Travon D. Walker

Christopher Humbert, Jr., Kenneth Kellogg, Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, and Terrence Chin-Loy

Norman Garrett

Adia Evans and Christopher Humbert, Jr.

Travon D. Walker

Kenneth Kellogg and Norman Garrett

Zoie Reams

Kenneth Kellogg, Travon D. Walker, and Zoie Reams

Comments