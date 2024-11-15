News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera

Premiering at Lyric Opera of Chicago from November 16 to December 1, 2024.

By: Nov. 15, 2024
An intimate look at family, faith, and community in times of grief and healing, Blue makes its Chicago premiere at Lyric Opera of Chicago from November 16 to December 1, 2024. See photos of the production.

Blue examines the growth and development of a modern Black family, with faith as the grounding force that ties their surrounding community together even as it is torn apart by police violence. Tony Award-winning theater and opera composer Jeanine Tesori’s magnificently moving music is matched by librettist and director Tazewell Thompson’s probing, deeply sensitive text.

Kenneth Kellogg makes his much-anticipated Lyric debut as the Father, a role that was written expressly for him, with Lyric favorite Zoie Reams as the Mother, Ryan Opera Center Ensemble member Travon D. Walker as the Son, and Norman Garrett as the Reverend. Conductor Joseph Young makes his Lyric debut leading the Lyric Opera Orchestra.

Since its world premiere in 2019, Blue has quickly been hailed as a modern American classic, and it is the latest work that is part of Lyric’s ongoing commitment to creating and fostering the next generation of opera. 

Photo Credit: Kyle Flubacker

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Adia Evans, Zoie Reams, Krysty Swann, and Ariana Wehr

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg, Zoie Reams, and the Company of Blue

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg and Zoie Reams

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Travon D. Walker

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg and Travon D. Walker

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Adia Evans, Krysty Swann, Ariana Wehr, and Zoie Reams

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, Kenneth Kellogg, Christopher Humbert, Jr., and Terrence Chin-Loy

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
The Company of Blue

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Zoie Reams

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg and Zoie Reams

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg and Travon D. Walker

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Christopher Humbert, Jr., Kenneth Kellogg, Jonathan Pierce Rhodes, and Terrence Chin-Loy

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Norman Garrett

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Adia Evans and Christopher Humbert, Jr.

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Travon D. Walker

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg and Norman Garrett

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Zoie Reams

Photos: Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s BLUE Opens At Chicago Lyric Opera Image
Kenneth Kellogg, Travon D. Walker, and Zoie Reams



