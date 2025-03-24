Photos: HOW I BECAME A PIRATE At Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock Island's Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse is presenting the eagerly awaited return of the family comedy HOW I BECAME A PIRATE. Running March 25 through April 19. Check out photos of the production.

This sublimely silly show is adapted from the beloved children's book written by Melinda Long with illustrations by David Shannon and is being staged by a sensational team of professional actors.

Circa '21 will present show only performances of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE on scheduled Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from March 25 through April 19. Morning productions, with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. and the shows beginning at 10 a.m., will take place on March 25, 27 and 29, as well as April 1, 3, 4, 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 17 and 19. Afternoon performances, with the doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and the shows beginning at 1 p.m., are scheduled for March 29, April 5 and 12.

Admission is $15 per person, and for tickets and information, contact the Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse at 1828 Third Ave., Rock Island or by calling 309-786-7733, ext. 2 or visit circa21.com to make online reservations.

A story of adventure and finding one’s own heart - a path that can’t be found on any treasure map, HOW I BECAME A PIRATE is the musical adventure about a young boy named Jeremy Jacob who gets recruited by the friendly Captain Braid Beard and his mates to help find the perfect digging spot for their treasure. The pirate world proves to have many surprises for Jeremy Jacob, and he ultimately learns that true treasure can be found in the heart and home.

Boasting terrific songs such as "A Good One to Boot," "Green Teeth," "I’m Really Just a Sensitive Guy," "You’ve Got to Talk Like a Pirate," "Pirates Dot Aaargh!" and many others, this delightful theatrical treat, last staged at Circa '21 nearly 10 years ago, will have children of all ages rolling in the aisles.

Circa '21's HOW I BECAME A PIRATE is being directed and choreographed by venue veteran Ashley Becher, who previously helmed productions of “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” “The Addams Family” and “Irving Berlin's White Christmas.”

Krianna Walljasper, a co-star in Circa '21's “Church Basement Ladies” last spring, portrays Jeremy Jacob, with Captain Brad Beard played by Jeremy Littlejohn. Rounding out Becher's eight-person HOW I BECAME A PIRATE ensemble are: Topher Elliott as Swill the Pirate; Kyle Wells as Sharktooth the Pirate; Kelsi Ford as Pirate Pierre; Miranda Simonne as Max the Pirate; Alondra Schuck as Pirate Seymour Braunschwagger and Micah Bernas as Pirate Scurvy Dog.

Photo Credit: Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse



The cast of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

The cast of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

The cast of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

Jeremy Littlejohn, Krianna Walljasper

Jeremy Littlejohn, Krianna Walljasper

