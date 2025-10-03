Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season is continuing with its next production, Gaslight (Angel Street), now playing through November 2, by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Susan Gorman at Oil Lamp Theater. Get a first look at photos here!

The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances October 8 and October 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and October 29 at 7:30 p.m.

The audience is invited to step into the suspenseful world of Gaslight (Angel Street), where secrets lurk in the shadows and reality blurs with deception. When Bella begins to suspect that the flickering lights and missing objects in her home aren’t just in her imagination, her world unravels into a chilling game of manipulation and control. This thriller that premiered in 1938 is where the term “gaslighting” originated.

The cast of Gaslight (Angel Street) includes Megan Kueter (she/her, Mrs. Manningham); Sam Fain (he/they, Mr. Manningham); Dina Monk (she/her, Elizabeth); Charlotte Jaffe (she/her, Nancy); James Sparling (he/him, Rough) with understudies Emma Norville (U/S Mrs. Manningham); Brian James (he/him, U/S Mr. Manningham); Shantelle Rose Robbel (she/her, U/S Elizabeth); Isabel Koleno (she/her, U/S Nancy) and Jack Sharkey (he/him, U/S Rough)

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska



Charlotte Jaffe and Megan Kueter

Sam Fain and Megan Kueter

Sam Fain, Dina Monk and Megan Kueter

Megan Kueter and James Sparling

Megan Kueter

Megan Kueter and James Sparling

Sam Fain and Charlotte Jaffe

Sam Fain and Megan Kueter