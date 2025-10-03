 tracker
Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater

Performances will run through November 2.

By: Oct. 03, 2025
Oil Lamp Theater’s 2025 season is continuing with its next production, Gaslight (Angel Street), now playing through November 2, by Patrick Hamilton and directed by Susan Gorman at Oil Lamp Theater. Get a first look at photos here!

The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.,Saturdays at 3 and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. with additional Wednesday performances October  8 and October 22 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and October 29 at 7:30 p.m. 

The audience is invited to step into the suspenseful world of Gaslight (Angel Street), where secrets lurk in the shadows and reality blurs with deception. When Bella begins to suspect that the flickering lights and missing objects in her home aren’t just in her imagination, her world unravels into a chilling game of manipulation and control. This thriller that premiered in 1938 is where the term “gaslighting” originated. 

The cast of Gaslight (Angel Street) includes Megan Kueter (she/her, Mrs. Manningham); Sam Fain (he/they, Mr. Manningham); Dina Monk (she/her, Elizabeth); Charlotte Jaffe (she/her, Nancy); James Sparling (he/him, Rough) with understudies Emma Norville (U/S Mrs. Manningham); Brian James (he/him, U/S Mr. Manningham); Shantelle Rose Robbel (she/her, U/S Elizabeth); Isabel Koleno (she/her, U/S Nancy) and Jack Sharkey (he/him, U/S Rough)

Photo credit: Gosia Matuszewska

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Charlotte Jaffe and Megan Kueter

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Sam Fain and Megan Kueter

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Sam Fain, Dina Monk and Megan Kueter

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Megan Kueter and James Sparling

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Megan Kueter

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Megan Kueter and James Sparling

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Sam Fain and Charlotte Jaffe

Photos: GASLIGHT (ANGEL STREET) Now Playing at Oil Lamp Theater Image
Sam Fain and Megan Kueter




