Photos: First Look at the World Premiere Musical NOTES & LETTERS at Underscore Theatre Company

Underscore Theatre Company is celebrating its tenth anniversary season with the world premiere of Notes & Letters featuring book, music and lyrics by Annabelle Lee Revak (she/her), based on letters Revak's great-great grandfather Joe Loula sent to his family upon his immigration to Chicago from Eastern Europe. Originally slated to open in the spring of 2020, the musical is directed by Leah Geis (she/they), with music direction by Anna Wegener (she/her) and choreography by Ebrin R. Stanley (he/him). Notes & Letters will play through 28, 2022 at the Richard Christiansen Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Tickets are currently available at victorygardens.org, by calling (773) 871-3000 or in person at The Biograph Theater Box Office, 2433 N. Lincoln Ave. in Chicago. The press opening is Thursday, May 12 at 7:30 pm.

The cast includes Katy Campbell (she/her), Caitlin Dobbins (she/her), Sam Martin (he/him) and Michael Mejia (they/them). Understudies include Aaron Reese Boseman (he/him), Nate Hall (he/him), Jamie Redwood (she/her) and Jasmine Robertson (she/her).

Notes & Letters follows Joe's journey from war-torn Prague to Williams Piano Shop in Chicago in 1917. He quickly befriends the owner Charlie, his girlfriend Nora and composer Olivia. The foursome become inseparable - until World War I hits the U.S. Businesses, relationships and lives are put to the test. Based on a true story and set to a jazz-contemporary score, four young people struggle to make choices amid complete chaos.

The production team includes Rebekah Clark (scenic design, they/she), Christina Leinicke (costume design, she/her), Benjamin Carne (lighting design, he/him), Timothy McNulty (sound design, he/him), Kathryn Healy (props design, she/her), Aaron Jamieson Roberts (dramaturg, he/him), Lauren Peters (production manager, she/her), Ben Lipinski (technical director, he/him) and Abby Teel (stage manager, she/her).