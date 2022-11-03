Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at the Cast of Highland Park Players' SCHOOL OF ROCK

School of Rock runs November 11th through November 20th at the Northbrook Theatre.

Nov. 03, 2022  

Highland Park Players presents the Tony Award nominee musical, School of Rock, based on the 2003 Jack Black movie of the same name. Check out photos of the cast below!

School of Rock runs November 11th through November 20th at the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Performances are November 11, 12,17, 18, 19 at 7:30 pm and November 13 and 20 at 2:00 pm.

The production stars Henry Allan as Dewey Finn and Melissa Harrison as Rosalie Mullins and features Henry Gessner (Ned Schneebly), Danielle Jean (Patty DiMarco), Rosemary Heckard (Summer), Dylan Wiseman (Zack), Annabelle Langas (Lawrence), Claire Ziegler (Katie), Evan Silver-Schack (Freddie), Hayden Chancellor (Tomika), Matilda Rose (Marcy), Mateo Martinez (Shawn L.), Allison Buck (Sophie), Nathaniel Vodak (Madison), Sean Fielding (Billy), Rachel Fitzgerald (James), Scarlett Benveniste (Frankie), Brady Wiseman (Gordon), David Aul (Mason), Sam Nachison (Theo/Ensemble), and Peter Rasey, Sarah Tilford, Elizabeth Dempsey, Mackenzie Ortega, Nythia Martinez, and Corey James.

The production team includes Bradley A. Rose (Executive Producer), Scott Schwartz (Executive Producer), Connor Giles (Director), Hannah Rose (Music Director), Alexis Armstrong (Choreographer & Assistant Director), Brent Walker (Stage Manager/Light Board Operator), Laruen Nichols (Set Designer), Martha Shuford (Costume Designer), Alec Kinastowski (Lighting Designer), T.J. Anderson (Assistant Music Director and Band Leader), Kurt Ottinger (Sound Designer/Operator and Technical Director), Scott Spector (Assistant Stage Manager), Jacob Cohen (Marketing/PR), and Holly Weis (Marketing/PR).

Connor Giles says "The talent that auditioned for this production was simply out of this world. Our cast includes some of the most talented kids in the Chicago area who are going to blow audiences away"


Visit Highland Park Players online at www.highlandparkplayers.com, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Photo Credit: The Highland Park Players

Claire Ziegler (Katie), Dylan Wiseman (Zack), Annabelle Langas (Lawrence), and Evan Silver-Schack (Freddie)

Melissa Harrison (Rosalie Mullins) and Henry Allan (Dewey Finn)

Henry Allan (Dewey Finn)

Dylan Wiseman (Zack), Annabelle Langas (Lawrence), Evan Silver-Schack (Freddie), and Claire Ziegler (Katie)

 




