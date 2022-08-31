Photos: First Look at Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 31, 2022  

Three Brothers Theatre will present the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques, and learn that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser.

Get a first look at photos below!

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL. Running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-20, visit ThreeBrothersTheatre.com.

Special Note: While largely a fantastically funny and heartfelt musical, there are some themes that may be mature for some of our younger patrons. We recommend the show for audiences ages 10 and older.

The cast

The cast

The cast

Mark Bracken and the cast

Rae Robeson and Mark Bracken

Rae Robeson

Hannah Descartin and the cast

Emily Turner and the cast

Eric Freitas and the cast

Eric Freitas and Hannah Descartin

Beck Damron and the cast

Julie Burt Nichols, Zach Kunde and the cast

Eric Freitas and Hector Cruz

Hannah Descartin

Julie Burt Nichols





