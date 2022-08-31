Photos: First Look at Three Brothers Theatre's THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Three Brothers Theatre will present the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, September 2 through 24, 2022. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a hilarious look at a group of elementary school students on the cusp of adolescence, their hopes, their dreams, and their angst as they compete for a slot in the National Spelling Bee. Overseen by adults still stuck in adolescence themselves, they sing their stories, utilize unique spelling techniques, and learn that losing doesn't necessarily make you a loser.

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a delightful den of comedic genius. Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has charmed audiences across the country with its effortless wit and humor. Featuring a fast-paced, wildly funny, and touching book by Rachel Sheinkin and a truly fresh and vibrant score by William Finn, this bee is one unforgettable experience.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is produced by Three Brothers Theatre, performing at Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL. Running Sept 2 - 24, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-20, visit ThreeBrothersTheatre.com.

Special Note: While largely a fantastically funny and heartfelt musical, there are some themes that may be mature for some of our younger patrons. We recommend the show for audiences ages 10 and older.